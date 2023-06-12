Leaving Cert maths higher level Paper 2 ‘like night and day’ after complaints over Paper 1

Ordinary Level Paper 2 described as ‘brilliant’

The difference in students’ reaction to today’s Leaving Cert maths higher level Paper 2, and Friday’s Paper 1, was like “night and day”, said teacher Niall Duddy, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative.

“They were happy overall,” said Mr Duddy of Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway.

There was general agreement among teachers that the second paper was better.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) maths spokesperson, Brendan O’Sullivan said students “would have been happier. They would have been able to recognise the content and do something with it”.

“Normally, you expect Paper 2 to be harder but, this year, it was the other way around,” said Mr O’Sullivan of Davis College, Mallow, Co Cork.

Stephen Begley of the Studyclix website said after a rocky start for many with Paper 1, Paper 2 “saw a fair, doable and well-set exam giving students lots of opportunity to showcase their knowledge”.

Mr Begley, who also teaches at Dundalk Grammar School, Co Louth, said the paper “made a U-turn on the challenge posed to students on Friday. Those who prepared the usual Paper 2 topics would have certainly been very content”.

“Overall, the examiner offered the students a good deal of choice in a very decent set of questions. While of course elements of challenge appeared in parts, much of the paper was encouraging, straightforward and very fair,” he said.

Mr Begley said: “The usual suspects of probability, statistics, trigonometry, coordinate geometry and geometry appeared in well-guided and well-prompted questions. Students will certainly feel a weight lifted off their shoulders after what was a very fair paper.”

Louise Boylan of The Institute of Education in Dublin said Paper 2 was much more in line with that with which students are familiar.

“The paper covered a broad spread of material, some of which was intermingled, but a prepared student would have been able to apply the topics they studied,” she said.

Nonetheless, Ms Boylan said it was “challenging with some dauntingly text-heavy questions”.

She said it was “clear that the exam-setters are emphasising the need for a firm critical approach and so their questions are more ‘creative’ than in previous years.”

"There was a requirement for interpretation and comprehension in order to piece out the right approach for how to proceed,” she said.

“Many students will find this a cause for pause. However, well-scaffolded questions meant that a stumble in an early part didn’t rule out the later sections.”

Mr Duddy and Ms Boylan noted the “blurring“ of topics that were traditionally associated with either Paper 1 or Paper 2.

Mr Duddy said, in keeping with recent trends calculus appeared on Paper 2, while it was normally associated with Paper1.

“This kind of thing is well flagged and well prepared students would have bene able to deal with that,” he said.

Ms Boylan noted that Part A of Paper 2 made heavy use of algebra, a topic that is most closely associated with Paper 1.

In other comments, Ms Boylan said the latter stages of the paper increased in complexity, in particular, Q10. She described it as "tricky as the construction asked was not one of the 21 they would have pre-prepared”.

“Again, this is the examiner looking for a particular critical approach to the subjects and its methods,” she said.

Ordinary level

Meanwhile, Leaving Cert maths ordinary level candidates were “welcomed back after the weekend with a “brilliant Paper 2”, even if it had a topic that hasn’t appeared for years, according to teacher Jean Kelly.

Ms Kelly, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, described it as “very fair, with plenty of opportunities for all students to earn valuable marks, while those looking for the O1 will have a chance to distinguish themselves”.

She said every expected topic appeared and questions “had lots of helpful clarifications to avoid confusion or needless barriers”.

Ms Kelly said a general trend for the whole paper was that “the examiner was very good at clarifying what they wanted – either through clear directions or helpful explanations of potentially tricky terms. They really wanted to test your grasp of the concepts, not your reading comprehension.”

But, it wasn’t without “few surprises or twists thrown in”, she said.

Pointing to the blurring of demarcation between Paper 1 and Paper 2, she said today saw the Paper 2 debut of simultaneous equations of the line and circle.

She noted that parallelogram construction appeared after only turning up once previously in the last 25-30 years, “but that shock was well managed by the paper, which offered guidance on how to approach the question.”

She said question 7’s use of “gradient” likely caused some to worry but, “as always, a pause, a breath and look at all that they gave you would reveal a very manageable question. If you followed their steps and kept your wits about you, things fell into place.”

Ms Kelly said students looking for marks will have loved Q8, particularly parts A and B.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) maths spokesperson Brendan O’Sullivan said Paper 2 was not as time intensive as Friday’s Paper 1.

“That would have given students more comfort, they would have had more control,” said O’Sullivan of Davis College, Mallow, Co Cork.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, Niall Duddy, of Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway, said students he met were “reasonably happy. A well-prepared student should have been ok”.