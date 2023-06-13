Leaving Cert Irish Paper 2, both higher and ordinary, gets thumbs up from teachers

Irish Paper 2 was “straightforward enough, with no surprises,” according to teachers. Stock photo: Getty

After what was regarded as a challenging Leaving Cert Irish higher level Paper 1, today’s ‘student friendly’ Paper 2 got a great welcome from teachers.

Claire Markey, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exams spokesperson, said it was “straightforward enough, with no surprises”.

Ms Markey, a teacher at Firhouse Community College, Dublin said while there were some challenges with the reading comprehension, they were “doable”.

Linda Dolan of the Studyclix website and Mercy College, Sligo, said “students would have been relieved with today's paper after possibly being left disheartened after yesterday's exam”.

She said candidates would have welcomed the highly anticipated literature questions. Oisín i dTír na nÓg and Dís appeared in the prose section, with both containing straightforward questions.

However, in poetry, she said An Spailpín Fánach contained some tricky vocabulary and would have put students through their paces. She thought Mo Ghrá-sa would have been the most popular option here “as the language was much more student friendly”.

Ms Dolan said while the topics for the reading comprehension appeared difficult, the questions presented nothing out of the ordinary.

Leaving Cert Analysis 2023 - Irish Paper 2 (Higher)

Clare Grealy of The Institute of Education, Dublin, described the higher level paper as “fair and accessible” and “very student friendly”.

She said it did “what a good exam should do – reward those who had put in the time and effort to learn the material.

“Students will have breathed a sigh of relief rather than frustration as they opened it. It was what students would have anticipated and prepared for. The questions were clear, accessible, and fair; a clear contrast to yesterday's Paper 1.”

Ms Grealy described the reading comprehension texts, one on explorer Tom Crean and the other on European Year of Youth, as clear and concise, with grammar questions that followed the format of previous years.

She said the prose “would have been a huge relief to students”. While she described the Oisín i dTír na nÓg question as “rather specific and narrow in its focus, wanting two traits of the character rather than of the genre, this was clearly indicated in a well-expressed question”.

The poetry was also as expected, she said and continued the trend in recent papers of asking students for personal responses to the material.

In relation to Question 4, Ms Grealy said most schools study An Triail and “this was simply a great question on the negative impact of characters”.

Meanwhile, she said A Chlann was another widely anticipated text and “again, its questions were brilliantly straightforward. The one moment for pause for some students would have been in part (iii) which asked about poetic technique, but after a moment to gather your thoughts, it was really quite manageable.”

Teachers were also happy with Leaving Cert ordinary level Paper 2.

Ms Garvey said the two reading comprehensions, one of which was a text about Johnny Sexton and the other about major stories in 2022 including the war in Ukraine and the success of Irish movies such as An Cailín Ciúin, were “very doable” .

While a couple of poetry questions may have “posed a little challenge, in general both prose and poetry were ok,” she said.

Ms Dolan said the paper was “straightforward, student-centred and was well received”, adding that the “much preferred poem Géibheann came up in the poetry section with An t-Earrach Thiar being the other option.