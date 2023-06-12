Leaving Cert Exam Diary: ‘When the examiner said time’s up after Maths Paper 1, I nearly felt I would have to go and change my CAO’

Exam Diary

I was a bit panicked going into Geography yesterday. To be fully prepared for it you must have the entire course stashed away in the recesses of your mind. It was a nice paper, was the general consensus.

But, a bit unlike earlier years, the topics were more mixed. Colonialism and renewable energy were paired off, along with glacial deposition and chemical weathering.

The Mobility of Economic Activities was the cloak that covered Dell leaving Limerick, and Question 3 decided to put its title on a different page. This didn’t faze most of us. Seemingly, some people’s stomachs weren’t as strong, and the stress got to them.

My big miss was the volcano question; I didn’t want to chance it with Part A about mass movement.

Instead, I picked the hot question on igneous rocks and isostasy (it was quite rejuvenating – fans of isostasy will get that).

Financial Maths did indeed come up yesterday, and so did the rest of Hell’s Army.

I felt terrified that I was the only one who couldn’t attempt many of the questions, and, as the exam continued, my hopes and dreams died one by one.

For a short while I started to consider taking back up my Old Enemy, higher level Chemistry. That’s how bad this exam was. Luckily, I wasn’t the only one, there were a lot of tears, panicking students and real outrage after Maths Paper 1.

Of course, there were the few students who claimed that they had “aced it”, “easy H1”, but they were few and far between.

The State Examinations Commission was cursed and we all found solace in the fact that we had found it hard together.

Has a paper that hard ever appeared before? So many had felt confident going into the exam, I really thought that this was going to be the one. I remember jokingly saying “well, once we do better than the mocks”. I don’t think I was even close.

When the examiner said, “time’s up”, I nearly felt I would have to go and change my CAO.

I just hope the extra 25 points for higher level won’t be out of reach. Good luck to the examiners who have to shift this bell curve. I don’t know how the questions are going to be weighed marks-wise. Only time will tell.

When I did eventually get home, through the Friday traffic, a lovely dinner was waiting for me, along with a reassuring “it’ll be all right”. I then took a much-needed nap and began to plan for the future. Irish, French and Art are next week’s candidates. There shouldn’t be any hidden tricks there? Examiners, please take note.

The question remains; what in the world will be on Maths Paper 2?​

Moss Grace-Byrne is a student at St MacDara’s Community College, Templeogue, Dublin