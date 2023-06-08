Leaving Cert English Paper 2: No sign of Bishop at higher level but Kavanagh returns and Meehan makes her debut

The absence of Elizabeth Bishop on Leaving Cert English higher level will be the big talking point for many, but as long as students did not put all their hopes on her, there were “really fabulous alternatives”, said teacher Clodagh Havel of Dublin’s Institute of Education.

If the widely-tipped Bishop was a no-show, the debut appearance of Paula Meehan and the return of Patrick Kavanagh – not seen on this paper since 2012 – gladdened the heart of many students.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Siobhan O’Donovan said the poetry section did not disappoint.

She said many students to whom she spoke were thrilled with the question asking candidates to agree or disagree with the statement ‘Meehan employs vibrant and forceful language skilfully to challenge the often oppressive forces identified in her poetry’.”

She said there was “a lovely question on Kavanagh’s lyrical style and his celebratory tone and how they ‘elevate the mundane realism of life in his work’.

“For Kavanagh lovers there could not have been a more accessible question,” said Ms O’Donovan of Patrician Academy, Mallow, Co Cork.

Lorraine Tuffy, of the Studyclix website and teacher at Jesus and Mary Secondary school, Enniscrone, Co Sligo thought that while the appearance of Kavanagh would have brought relief, there was a “complexity” to the question.

Ms Tuffy thought Paula Meehan’s debut proffered a more inviting prompt while she regarded the description of Mahon’s thematic concerns as being ‘haunted by suggestions of darkness and anxiety’ as perhaps the most challenging option on the last page of the paper’.

Ms Havel said overall the paper was accessible and provided ample opportunities for students to apply prepared material and their own perspectives on the texts.

However, she added that “phrasing meant that those rushing to quickly scan the questions would have found them tricky. A pause, a breath, and a mind map were vital in order to get to grips with what was really being asked”.

Ms Havel said Section 1’s Macbeth question “seemed weighty in its demands for ‘ambiguities and complexities’ in his ‘tragic identity’, but ultimately this was just an opportunity to explore his fall from grace.

She said while the second question brought in the hotly tipped Lady Macbeth, there was an innovative twist of how she and the Witches ‘heighten the dramatic impact’ of the play.

“Students could thus write from the perspective of an audience reacting to the text, using their own sense of the text as part of the answer. This was a general trend across the paper, letting the students’ experiences be part of the equation,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan said “that rote learning had no real role here as the somewhat predictable questions on theme or character from the past are being replaced with more creative slants on these aspects of the drama so a student who possesses a thorough working knowledge of the play and who applies that coherently to the chosen question on the day will do very well” Because of the Covid-related adjustments to the paper, this year all three modes featured in the Comparative section, giving students plenty of choice

Ms O’Donovan said the wording of one or two of the questions was a “little taxing” such as in the Theme and Issue section where students were asked to” compare how comprehensively similar or different ethical questions are explored in the treatment of the same theme or issue” in their texts. She also described the question on the “level of compassion and kindness evident “in their chosen texts and how that influenced the General Vision and Viewpoint as “rather limiting in scope”.

Ms Havel said the unseen poem Victoria Kennefick’s ‘Guest Room’ was “simply beautiful, filled with subtlety and nuance as well as a wealth of technical material. Ms Tuffy described it as a refreshingly straight forward and accessible narrative that will have been well-received by the exhausted candidates nearing the end of a demanding three hours”.

According to Ms O’Donovan, ordinary level candidates were quite happy following their paper “expressing particular satisfaction with the single text section question on ‘Philadelphia here I come ‘ by Brian Friel.”

She said questions in this section were deemed to be “fair” by students to whom she spoke.

“As with the higher level there was plenty of choice in the comparative section “.

In her comment on the ordinary level paper, Ms Tuffy said, ”for the most part, questions were comfortably accessible ensuring a fair assessment of the candidates’ knowledge of studied texts.”

She said the unseen poem, ‘Late Love’ by Jackie Kay was “a playful and relatable assessment of ‘people in love’ and questions in this section were very manageable”.