Leaving Cert: Economics papers feature topical subjects including interest rates and electricity prices

Rising interests rates, landlords leaving the housing market, electricity credits and petrol prices were among the topics on a “really lively, vibrant” Leaving Cert economic higher level paper, according to the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Robert Kenny.

Another teacher, Keith Hannigan of The Institute of Education, Dublin said “students who love economics will love this paper.”

He added that “if you grasp the core principles, they were clearly on display, framed by, but not buried in prevailing headlines.”

Claire Litton, representing the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI), described it as a ”fair paper overall and a good reflection of the new specification, but students needed to be up to speed with their current topics.”

Mairead O’Sullivan, a teacher at Glenstal Abbey, Co Limerick, said it was a paper that challenged students but did not overwhelm them and students who had completed past papers were richly rewarded.”

Ms O’Sullivan said there were no reports of timing issues this year and “although writing up to the last minute, all felt they completed their paper comfortably”.

Ms Litton noted that the exam booklet was 40 pages long, “which made it difficult for students to navigate when choosing their most suitable questions”.

The ASTI’s Mr Kenny, who teaches at Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore, Co Waterford, said such was the variety of topics, that students “had to be able to put on the cap of various government ministers, including environment, trade, housing and, of course, finance.”

While describing it as a “fair and well designed” paper, he said students would have needed to read each question before they attempted it because often there were two or three different topics within a question.

“A question might have started on the markets and yet the end of question might have related to a tax on energy,” he said.

Mr Hannigan said most students will have been “delighted” with Section A’s short questions, “all of which contextualised themselves with real issues.”

In Section B, where candidates have to give an extended response to questions, he said Q11 had an interesting application of the HDI (Human Development Index), comparing Ireland and Congo and “brilliantly, part c (ii) asked about inequalities within Ireland.”

This got students “to understand that while things can be comparatively very good, there is still much that can be improved, and to apply economic principles in potential solutions. It took students from recognising ideas, to applying.”

Ms Litton, who teaches at Mount Anville Secondary School, Dublin, pointed to a shift towards the applied knowledge approach in the Section B since the new economics specification was introduced in 2021. She said it would be both “demanding on time and challenging for students”.

Similar to Mr Kenny, she noted how the longer questions combined a number of topics, which meant that “students had to be familiar and confident with all areas of the specification and couldn’t take any shortcuts.”

She said the mixing of topics from across specifications “is a trend we are beginning to see in a number of Leaving Certificate subjects.”

Ms O’Sullivan agreed that “students had to have a firm knowledge of all areas of the course to navigate this paper successfully and any course cutting was penalised.

“There was no scope for leaving any sections out for those looking for a H1 or H2 grade as most areas of the specification were examined across all questions and there was often a mix of topics which made a thorough knowledge of the course essential.”

Mr Kenny described ordinary level as “a good fair and topical paper. He said it would have rewarded students in the markets question if they had done past papers.”

Ms Litton agreed that it had “a good variety of questions, covering a mix of topics from all across the specification and incorporated very topical issues such as the closure of Ulster Bank and the banking sector, corporation tax receipts, electricity prices and ECB interest rates.”