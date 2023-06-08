Leaving Cert Diary: ‘With a choice of five out of eight poets, surely I’ll be lucky today’

One exam over and nine to go. The festival season has also begun, temperatures are set to rise and we will be stuck in exams for the next three weeks. Oh, how joyous.

As English Paper 1s go, it was quite an interesting selection of texts. There were discussions on artificial intelligence and global literary locations, under the theme “Between two worlds”.

Many students were between two worlds before the exams even started as it is the first time we have ever sat a state examination.

Our examiner put it nicely just before we began: “Sure, after this, it’s all over anyway.” She might have also said “bye-bye” instead of begin, but, if anything, it eased our nerves.

While the exams might not be literally over, the complete dread has slightly passed and the task to come doesn’t seem so impossible any more. No matter what happens, we are all capable.

We should be spoilt for choice today when it comes to the poetry. I might not be the best at probability, but even I know a choice of five out of eight poets means we are going to be fairly lucky.

I will be distraught, however, if Kavanagh decides not to make an appearance – I think I will personally vandalise that canal bank seat for the passer-by.

Never mind “O commemorate me where there is water” – any future pilgrims will have to go searching in the water.

Meehan seems to be a given, and Bishop may very well come up, but as a friend says, “everyone and their nanny” will be studying her. If the goal was to be original, we should have shone in our essays.

I do hope the powers of granny’s candles persist and Macbeth decides to play fair, or foul? Maybe so, if “foul is fair and fair is foul”.

You would think the teenage population have suddenly become alarmingly superstitious – from stones to key rings, we’re trying it all. I was told there wasn’t a crack in the path stepped on for the journey to school.​

Depending on who you ask, black cats are bad or good luck, but our cat insists she is good luck – but only at the expense of many treats.

I did feel rather sorry for the home economics students who had to stay back yesterday afternoon for their exam.

The poor engineering students have to be up bright and early today, but some of us won’t have to march to the battlefield until 2pm. We will just have to make do with more reviewing of notes.

There is certainly no cramming happening here.

Moss Grace-Byrne is a student at St MacDara’s Community College, Templeogue, Dublin