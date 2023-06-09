Leaving Cert diary: Kavanagh’s bench is safe after that English paper, but now I’m praying for volcanoes and financial maths

Questions about volcanoes could come up in the Geography paper. Photo Stock image of Mount Agung

I think the entire Leaving Cert student population could have almost cried tears of joy yesterday. The engineering students were very happy, but English Paper 2 had the big win.

There was a lovely choice, from Derek Mahon and Paula Meehan to John Donne and Adrienne Rich. And of course, the king himself, Patrick Kavanagh. It seems some prayers do indeed get answered.

It is slightly sad to think I will never have to sit another English paper, but I am glad I can now face the other exams without quotes forced into my head.

I remember in one of the first English essays I wrote, about Emily Dickinson, I described the drum-like service in her head as “the drums were giving it socks”. My English teacher quickly reminded me that it was an academic exercise and it should be treated as one.

Unlike this earlier attempt, yesterday I wrote one of my best essays on Kavanagh. The perfect selection of poets also means Dublin City Council no longer needs to watch out, as Kavanagh’s bench is safe.

The other questions were quite nice and I don’t think we could have been any luckier with Macbeth or the comparative. However, the unseen poetry Guest Room by Victoria Kennefick, which explored a mother-daughter relationship, had a slightly ominous tone. The final line being: “I turn out the light; night cracks its knuckles.”

In an ideal world, my worries for the coming exams would disappear, like clouds with the sun, which is what I see happening above the Wicklow Mountains these mornings. The clouds clear and only a few wispy blankets are left on the June-green slopes – another perfect day of weather. Another exam for me.

But no amount of knowledge of cloud formations or names could prepare me for my 9.30am start today. Everything and anything is what the current geography curriculum comprises, and a big part of the game is picking and choosing, with the mythical “exam patterns” in mind.

Volcanoes, geothermal energy and rivers are among course favourites so I hope they come up. There has been much guessing at what we might have to face.

Last night, I was planning to rise early today to get some extra revision done. That is what happens when geography is followed in the afternoon by Maths Paper 1. There are differing opinions regarding the impending maths paper.

Last year saw a mix of sections together and a lack of financial maths. Many people are banking on financial maths coming up this year. I will be quite happy to never sit a maths paper again. The sooner it is over the better.

Moss Grace-Byrne is a student at St MacDara’s Community College, Templeogue, Dublin