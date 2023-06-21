Leaving Cert: Accounting higher level students ‘pushed to complete all four questions in time’

Students taking the Leaving Cert accounting higher level paper would have been “pushed to complete all four questions in time,” according to teacher John Taylor.

However, Mr Taylor, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said anticipated topics appeared, so students familiar with previous trends will be relieved.

After the Covid adjustments that had allowed students to answer only three questions, this was the first year to return to the four/five-question paper, but “the increase in pressure was well-balanced by the examiner asking accessible and transparent questions,” he said.

In Section 1, Q1, he said both options for Q1 were “nice and doable and neither were overly long,” he said.

Mr Taylor said the inclusion of VAT with the goods in transit, the writing off of the patents commencing in 2020, as well as the suspense error involving an entry in the incorrect side of an account were the only parts “that might have caused some students to trip up if they did not read the question carefully”.

Leaving Cert Analysis 2023- Accounting (Higher) - John Taylor

The three questions in Section 2 were interpretation of accounts, published accounts and service firm accounts, and he said students “aware of the pattern of topics from past papers may have been expecting most of these topics and so would have been very pleased.”

He added that the questions themselves did not contain anything that students would not have seen and practiced in previous year’s questions and “while there are always subtle details to be carefully read for, these were based on things that experienced students would notice and as such the paper offered an honest reflection of the years of preparation”

Mr Taylor said this trend continued into Section 3 on management/cost accounting where Q8 was on marginal costing was “widely anticipated and was a nice question, well doable in the time allowed”.

The next question, Q9, was on cash budgeting and was very similar in style to previously asked questions, he added.

“The inclusion of scrap value in the calculation of depreciation has been asked before in these questions, so should not have proved problematic for students,” he said,

“Overall, students will likely leave the hall tired yet content with a very manageable and fair paper. Those who had practiced their accounting and past examination questions well over the last two years, and didn’t panic under the time constraints, will be happy with this paper,” he said,