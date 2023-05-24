Leaving Cert 2023: Computer Science gets exams off to early start with ‘some challenges’ for students

Leaving Certificate 2023 kicked off today with the Computer Science exam, “with a blank page that some students may have found a little bit worrying,” according to one teacher.

Computer Science is one of the newer Leaving Cert subjects and, with the traditional June exam period crowding out, it runs two weeks ahead of the usual start.

Leaving Certificate: Computer Science exam analysis

The written exam is worth 70pc of marks at both levels, students having already submitted a project.

In Section C, the practical aspect of the exams, students faced a series of programming tasks and teachers queried one of the questions.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Mark Walshe noted that, in Q16B in both the higher level and ordinary level papers, “students were almost expected to create a programme from scratch”.

“They gave them instructions but didn’t provide a lot of initial code for them. We would have expected them to be half-developed and the students would have to modify and compete,” he said.

On the same theme and speaking about the higher level paper, Daire Ó Muirgheasa, a teacher at Dublin’s Institute of Education, said B was an open-ended question in which the students were only given the instructions and no actual code.

“They have had a fair bit of practice with the project this year, but I imagine for some being given a blank page was a little bit worrying,” he said.

Mr Walshe described higher level as a “generally challenging paper in terms of course content” . He also noted that longer questions included topical references such as new laws on facial recognition software.

“Students would have need to have been up to date,” said Mr Walshe, of St Finian’s Community College, Swords, Co Dublin.

Mr Walshe said the ordinary level paper was “generally accessible with a few challenging parts”.

Mr Ó Muirgheasa described higher level as having “lots of variety but with emphasis on more niche elements of the course”.

He noted that the paper returned to some of the original elements of the exam prior to Covid adjustments, most notably in the marks awarded to questions.

The exam opened with a section of short questions, many of which neatly conform to curricular expectations. “There was a Number Systems question and they should 100pc expect a Number Systems question,” he said.

He said some of the short questions might have been initially challenging but relied on well established material.

With regards to Q5, he said it was formulated strangely but the question itself, on Boolean Logic, which was quite straight forward and expected.

He said Q8 and Q9, which focus on problem-solving continued this trend. He described Q8 it as “a very strange question – the actual question is not that hard, but I imagine some students on first reading will think ‘what’s this?’, but the actual question was rather straightforward”.

In this section, he felt students were asked to draw upon more niche elements of the course.

Q5 asked on layers in protocol while Q10 related to a specific approach to Quick Sort. “This question in particular may have challenged some students as it depends on the teacher’s approach. It was a little bit awkward but most students should be able to deal with it OK depending on how you learned Quick Sort,” he said.

While Section B’s long questions opened with a “straightforward” question on accessibility, he said Q14 would pose a challenge as it emphasised particularly niche elements of the course, most of which may only be mentioned in passing or not at all.

“The specific application of “Accumulator” and “Virtual Memory” will mean that students will likely have had to make educated guesses in how best to answer.

“Every year there has been a question that makes you think ‘hmmm, that’s not one I’d like to do’, but this was part of a larger question so many students might still have chosen to take it,” he said.

Q15 returned to more established ground with algorithms and if students had done their study well on it, it was “a particularly reasonable question”.

Mr Ó Muirgheasa said, for some, the paper would be noteworthy more for what did not appear rather than what did.

“Expected but absent topics include Turing Machines, Logic Gates, Databases, and an engagement with contemporary issues,” he said.

“Previous papers have dealt with news items, like ransomware in response to the HSE attack, and many students will have prepared for in-depth discussions on AI and ChatGPT which so dominate headlines. However, such a question never emerged, replaced with only a vaguely AI-related question.”