Leaving Cert 2022 – who is for and who is against sitting the traditional exams this year?

Over the past two years, amendments have been made to the Leaving Certificate due to the disruption the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

In 2020, the exams were completely cancelled and students received accredited grades.

In 2021, students appeared to have “the best of both worlds” as they could opt to sit exams, just receive accredited grades, or do both and receive the mark of whichever was highest.

However, this didn’t appear to be the golden ticket that students may have thought it would be as CAO points increased dramatically, with some students who received the highest marks of 625 not even being able to get into their chosen course.

This year, the plan is for the traditional Leaving Cert exams to go ahead with no accredited grades as schools haven’t had to close due to Covid-19 since September. However, many students say they have missed out on in-person teaching to either being absent with Covid-19 or being a close contact.

Read More

To account for this, there will be more of a selection of questions on the exam papers.

Many students sitting their Leaving Cert this year – if they chose to skip Transition Year – will be sitting their first State exams as their Junior Certificate in 2020 was cancelled.

Some groups and students are calling for accredited grades to be implemented this year, while others don’t want the risk of CAO points inflating or remaining high.

Teachers: For traditional exams

Teachers are resisting demands for the Leaving Cert to be a hybrid model, saying the 2022 exams should go ahead in the traditional format.

Two of the country’s biggest teaching unions have gone against principals and opposition parties who are in support of giving students a choice of exams and accredited grades – or both.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) said teachers are complaining about students disengaging “because of an expectation that they will not have to sit examinations” due to “unhelpful speculation”.

“The current circumstances are radically different from previous years and there is no justification for offering additional options to students,” it said.

“On that basis, the TUI will not support any other options.”

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland echoed those views, saying: “The preservation of Ireland’s high quality, fair and independent State exams system is vital.”

Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh, the deputy president and registrar of NUI Galway and chair of the CAO, said he believes the hybrid system creates inequalities as it pushes points for courses up.

Last year there were six times as many students getting 600 points than the previous two years.

He said it’s “intensely unfair” if students receive their results through sitting exams but lose out because another student’s teacher gave them a good grade.

"I think what is deeply problematic is the idea that one student gets the same number of points as another student on the basis of two very different methodologies,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Michael Coughlan, a Leaving Cert student from Galway told the programme that he would prefer to sit the traditional exams.

"I wouldn’t be too fond of the hybrid model. It has had a negative effect on us. It is a bit of a worry because you feel even if you put in all of the work you can, you still might not get what you want because the points have been blown out of proportion,” he said.

Students: Against traditional exams

The Irish second-level students’ union (ISSU) said the Leaving Cert exams cannot go ahead as is planned, and said preliminary survey results are showing a clear favour towards a hybrid model.

ISSU President Emer Neville said students are being “very vocal” about the disruption they are facing in the classroom.

“The State Exams cannot go ahead as planned, that much is clear,” she said.

"This year's cohort of exam students have been very vocal about the disruption they are facing in and out of the classroom.

“There is no online tuition provided to those isolating, and students have missed class time throughout 2021 and 2020, as a result of school closures.

“There is no way we can stand over assessing these students with the traditional Leaving Certificate. We are calling on the Minister of Education to take students' voices into account and revise the decision about State Exams for 2022.”

A doctor has said an increasing number of Leaving Cert students are seeking treatment for anxiety due to the format of this year’s exams.

Waterford GP Penny Nolan said she has seen “markedly more presentations” of young people, and young women in particular, since the Department of Education announced that the Leaving Cert would return to an exam-only format this summer.

“This is very concerning. They are a particularly vulnerable cohort at this age anyway,” she said on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline.

“Sometimes their coping strategies are towards the self-harm route, and this worries me a lot because we all know how harmful eating disorders are to our young people and they can become chronic illnesses.

“They need to be supported. The hybrid system needs to be continued and it would need to be a very slow sliding scale down from inflated grades to normal levels of achievement.

"Please keep the hybrid system.”

Jake Bush, a Leaving Cert student in Tallaght Community School, told RTÉ that he wants the hybrid system to be implemented for this year.

"We are all coming from a place of genuine worry and anxiety,” he said.

"I’m isolating with Covid at the moment so I won’t be returning back until next week, so that’s one week gone for me and my mocks start in three weeks."