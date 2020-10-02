Learner drivers face wait of up to 30 weeks for driving tests

Learner drivers applying to sit their driving test may have to wait until the end of next April for the next available date.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has estimated that a person applying for a driving test will face a 30 week wait, as a result of the backlog caused by Covid-19.

Its figures show that 15,111 people have been scheduled to take a test date over the next five weeks.

However, there are a further 43,192 people who are waiting to be scheduled a test appointment

With about ten percent of all test candidates failing to show up for their test, the RSA is appealing for people to let them know if they cannot attend, as appointments can then be -reallocated.

The body said that the numbers waiting on a driving test has increased due to two factors. One is that the driving test service was shut down for over months, during which time only emergency tests were conducted. The second is that they only began testing, on a gradual basis, on July 29, and are operating at around 75pc capacity per tester compared to the pre Covid-19 environment.

It said the reduction in capacity is a direct result of the measures it had to introduce in order to comply with Covid-19 health and safety measures.

"When the service was suspended in March, the average waiting time for a driving test was less than six weeks. We estimate that a person applying now could face a 30 week wait.

"Those whose test appointments were cancelled when the service was suspended due to Covid-19 have all been offered a test date.

"In the interests of fairness test appointments are being offered to people in the order of application date and for cases of essential workers.

"We are also operating a cancellation list and will place candidates who need an urgent test on that list. However, the cancellation list will also become quite lengthy as customers are cancelling less frequently."

The RSA said a number of measures are being undertaken to increase capacity levels in the service. These include increasing the number of tests, a driver tester can perform each day. When the service resumed driver-testers were restricted to carrying out just five tests per day. However, this was increased to six tests per day since September 14.

Additional overtime tests are also being scheduled, including testing on Saturdays. It is also in the process of re-hiring up to 19 driver testers who were previously employed on temporary contracts. This could bring the number of testers up from 118 to over 130 testers.

It is also examining the recruitment and training of new driver testers. However, it will be the second quarter of 2021 before these new recruits begin to make an impact on waiting times.

Meanwhile, 10pc of all test candidates simply don’t show for test and a further 6pc of tests are also not conducted because customers have incorrect documentation ie. NCT, Tax, Insurance out of date.

The RSA said it would appeal to any candidate who cannot attend for their test appointment to let them know by completing the ‘webform’ on rsa.ie. "In this way, the test can be reallocated to another candidate on the cancellation list."

Read More

Online Editors