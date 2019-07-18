The Garda Tour de Force cycling group, which has donated well over €1m to charity over the past two decades, is on another fundraising drive.

Leading the way: Garda Tour de Force will cycle 500km in Spain for guide dogs

This year the funds raised will be donated to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Next month the cyclists will be riding 500km from Madrid to Santander with the assistance of their counterparts in the Spanish Police.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was at the group's official launch at the Spanish Embassy in Dublin yesterday - an occasion that was described as "great fun".

Spanish Ambassador Mr Ildefonso Castro also attended as well as representatives from the chosen charity and Garda Tour De Force members.

The Garda Tour De Force consists of members of gardaí and friends who cycle annually to raise funds for various Irish charities.

Charities that have benefited from the fundraising drive include Crumlin Children's Hospital, Debra Ireland and Aware.

