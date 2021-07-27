Leading medic ‘surprised’ to hear young people may try to get virus for EU Covid Cert

Leading medic Dr Catherine Motherway has said she is “surprised” to hear of a new practice where some young people may be intentionally acquiring Covid-19 at social events to get their Digital Certificates.

There has been a huge reaction to comments made by Dr Douglas Hamilton of HSE

Public Health Midlands who said it has come to its attention that a number of teenagers and young adults may have set out to deliberately contract the virus.

In an interview with Midlands 103, Dr Hamilton said his department has heard from several concerned parents about the use of such practices.

“They say there may have been parties or gatherings where their children, in the age group of 16 to 25, may have gone with the intention of getting Covid and then getting the Covid cert to give them the chance to travel,” he said.

But Dr Motherway, who heads up the ICU at University Hospital Limerick and has been a vocal medical advocate during the Covid crisis, does not believe this practice is widespread.

“I have to say, I was very surprised and I can’t doubt the man but I would say it’s a very small minority among an extremely responsible group of people who have been hugely adversely affected during this particular pandemic,” she said.

Dr Motherway, who was named Limerick Person of the Year thanks to her efforts during the pandemic, said that she has “not come across” this practice during the course of her own medical work.

“I am very surprised but this individual is a public health doctor so I'm presuming he knows. They have been extremely responsible, the young people who, in fairness to them, are dying to get the vaccine. I just think they’ve had an awful time and they have been very good in general, the vast majority of them,” she said.

“My opinion is that it’s hopefully rare and in general, Irish teenagers have been very good and seem to be very keen to be vaccinated, far more so than a lot of other teenagers.”

Dr Hamilton added that the HSE is strongly advising against any such practices of intentionally getting Covid-19, adding that vaccination provides better immunity than infection. He was speaking as the vaccine registration portal opened up this morning to 16 and 17-year-old’s.

HSE CEO Paul Reid last night paid tribute to Irish teenagers and said that they have

“sacrificed a lot” throughout the crisis and we “should be proud of their response overall.”

“Now, it's their turn to be protected. 16 and 17-year-olds can register online to receive their vaccine. And we'll be aiming to get these done promptly. They deserve it,” he said.

In a statement issued by the HSE Public Health Midlands, the practice of attending social events to try and contract the virus was described as “extremely risky and dangerous” behaviour.

“The currently circulating Delta variant has higher morbidity and mortality rates, also for the young. With this comes higher rates of ‘long Covid’, potentially resulting in lifelong cardiac, respiratory, cerebral or renal disease,” it said.

“It also carries a high risk of onward spread to elderly and other vulnerable people, who may not have mounted as good an immune response to vaccination as younger and fully fit people, putting them at risk of serious disease.”