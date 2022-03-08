Leading Irish food firms concerned over surging inflation pressures

Irish food firms have warned they are facing unprecedented inflationary price pressures – with the escalating Ukrainian crisis set to exert even greater difficulty with fuel and cereal imports.

Consumers were already facing inevitable price hikes as inflation of 5pc-5.5pc was expected to last until May.

However, economists are now warning the war in Ukraine could trigger inflation spikes of up to 10pc which will hit fuel, food, consumer goods and even travel costs and slow the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Velo Coffee founder Rob Horgan revealed he was informed of a 10pc distribution cost hike by haulage contractors.

“That wasn’t a negotiating position – we were told our distribution costs were going up by 10pc and that was that,” he said.

Hauliers for many Irish food firms refused to rule out further price rises given the soaring price of diesel and petrol.

Mr Horgan also said Irish coffee firms were already struggling to cope with soaring import, packaging and manufacturing costs.

“There is a global shortage of cardboard for packaging,” he said.

"T he cost of shipping containers has sky-rocketed and the price of coffee on global wholesale markets has soared from €1.20 per pound to €2.20 per pound.

“Unfortunately that has an inevitable knock-on effect for all Irish food and drinks firms as well as for consumers.”

Soaring distribution costs have been driven by a 42.3pc hike in the cost of diesel over the past 12 months and a 40.7pc rise in the price of petrol.

However, the Ukraine crisis could lead to those hikes exceeding a whopping 70pc over the coming months.

Oil exporting countries are not expected to significantly increase production as a result of the Ukrainian crisis, preferring to accept massively increased profits from soaring oil prices after years of lower yields due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The m anaging director of Keogh’s Crisps, Tom Keogh, said his sector faced inflationary pressures from a 40pc hike in the price of sunflower oil through to the impact of soaring fertiliser prices.

“We have been swallowing a lot of this,” said.

“The last thing I want to do is to put a price (increase) on our consumers. It is an extremely competitive market.

Irish cereals firm Flahavan’s said they are also facing price pressures.

James Flahavan, director and international business development manager with the firm, said: “We have tried as far as possible not to pass on these increases in order to minimise the impact on our customers.

“As a business we have worked hard to ensure our supply chain remains as close to home as possible and have re-invested in our own processes in order to offset some of the cost increases we’ve experienced.

“Despite that, there are some increases which

are far beyond our control,” he said, citing big rises in the cost of raw materials and packaging.