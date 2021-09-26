Leading economist warns of ‘tsunami effect’ of bankruptcies when Covid-19 supports are withdrawn for businesses

A leading economist has warned of a ‘tsunami effect of corporate bankruptcies’ when the Government rows back on Covid-19 supports for businesses.

Chief economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs Dan O’Brien said pandemic supports have created a situation where bankruptcies have dropped while the economy suffered but added that this is not sustainable.

Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio he said: “something really strange about the last 18 months, across the western world, has been when you have a big decline in economies you get a big increase in the number of companies going bust.

“Amazingly during the Covid period, despite having the biggest economic contraction on record globally, rich countries have been able to support businesses and we’ve actually seen the number of bankruptcies falling.

“When you take away those supports, some businesses are going to go.”

Mr O’Brien continued by saying that in the normal course of events a certain amount of businesses will not survive but because of the Covid supports a disproportionate amount have been propped-up.

He said this will lead to a ‘tsunami effect of corporate bankruptcies’ consisting of businesses which would not have survived regardless of the pandemic and those which will suffer from a change in the way people live post-Covid.

Mr O’Brien said the hospitality industry, in particular, will suffer because “people are not going to be crowding into nightclubs over the winter… it seems to me to be inevitable that there’s going to be job losses.”

He added, however, that the pandemic has created a unique scenario for the Irish economy and that the outcome remains very uncertain.

“We’ve never had an experience of how this effects an economy when you hugely increase subsidies for businesses and ramp-up welfare and then you try and take it away – so we just have no historical experience for how this will go.

“Therefore, it’s very difficult to know will it be negative with those scarring effects on the economy… or can we bounce back and everyone will spend again,” he said.