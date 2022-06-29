Leading charity calls for social welfare increase of €20 a week to tackle cost of living

Social welfare payments should be increased by €20 a week, the Society of St Vincent De Paul (SVP) has said in its pre-budget submission.

As the cost of living continues to rise, the charity is calling for the Government to increase social protection payments ahead of projected inflation.

The number of people struggling financially has doubled since the pandemic, a poll conducted by Red C for the society has revealed, while the cost of housing is one of the biggest factors pushing people into poverty.

SVP, which provides assistance to people facing poverty, said one of the main reasons people contact them is because after paying rent they are unable to afford other essentials such as food and electricity.

There is currently a weekly gap of of €49 between core social welfare rates and the cost of a minimum essential standard of living, so along with a €20 increase in social welfare payments, the charity is calling for an increase in children's allowance by €12 for children over 12 and €7 for children under 12.

SVP said the current cost of living is “particularly stark” for renters as over half are worried about paying their rent, 9pc are already behind on rent and 29pc are worried about facing eviction in the next six months.

Speaking at the launch, SVP head of social justice Dr Tricia Keilthy said: "The priority for families is to pay rent so they are cutting back on other essentials and that is one of the main reasons for contacting SVP for help.

“The most important thing as we welcome refugees from Ukraine is we recognise the task facing Government in ending homelessness and addressing house insecurity is significant.

“However, it is achievable and requires continued determination and ambition on behalf of the thousands affected by the housing crisis and those seeking international protection and sanctuary here in Ireland.

“We welcome Housing for All [the Government’s housing strategy], we think it is important that is delivered as it will make a huge difference to the lives of many people, however the targets fall short of the overall level of need so we need to see increased targets and increased investment, and increased investment in bringing vacant properties back into use.”

As energy prices continue to soar, 37pc of people have cut back on essential heating and electricity, which may put their health in danger, and 250,000 customers are currently in arrears on their electricity bills.

The charity outlined the case of one man who contacted it.

Tom (not his real name) is on an inhaler and steroids for his lungs due to mould in his apartment that has gotten worse as energy costs have risen.

He lives in an old, poorly insulated, rented apartment and it has always been costly for him to heat his home as it has storage heaters and a pre-pay meter, but in recent months he has noticed the price soar.

"It costs €7 a day and I don’t even have heat on in the whole house, just my bedroom before sleep,” he said.

He added that by the end of the week he has no money to top-up the pre-pay machine.

Dr Keilthy said it is not uncommon for renters to deal with harmful mould, but they don’t want to make a big deal of it with landlords as it’s so hard to find accommodation as it is.

The charity said it is also receiving calls for back-to-school help earlier than ever, as a quarter of parents get into debt to cover school costs.

SVP national president Rose McGowan said a woman called her yesterday worried about how she will afford uniforms and school books, yet her children haven’t even finished this term yet.

She added: "Usually, this lady would contact us twice a year maybe at back to school and Christmas but now she said every day she gets up worried of what will today bring.”

Ms McGowan said supports from Government have helped, but “there's no doubt that the inflation forecast is rising, rising, rising.”

She added: “The gap between income and expenditure for people on the lowest income will grow.

"The fact of life in Ireland today is there is a weekly gap of €49 between core social welfare rates and the cost of the Minimal Essential Standard of Living.”

In order to tackle the high cost of education for lower-income families, in its pre-budget submission SVP is calling for “genuinely free primary and secondary education to all students”.

It wants to restore capitation rates to 2010 levels, reduce the cost of uniforms by implementing the School Cost Circular issued in 2017 and expanding the free-school books pilot nationally.

“As a country we believe in showing compassion towards others and helping and protecting each other from harm. Yet, right now, too many live in poverty and many more risk falling into the trap. We all share a moral responsibility to ensure that everyone in our country has a decent standard of living,” Ms McGowan said.

“We do not underestimate the challenges faced by policymakers at this time and understand that there are no easy choices. However, all choices must be underpinned by the principles of equality and social justice.”