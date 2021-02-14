LDA could save €184k in rent outside Dublin

The Land Development Agency (LDA) was told it could save up to €184,000 a year in rent costs if it moved out of Dublin.

It was warned, however, that a regional location might pose problems in hiring senior staff and advised not to commit to a specific location just yet.

The agency, which was set up to boost housing supply and help provide more affordable rents, was presented with a choice of five options for offices - two in Dublin and one each in Limerick, Cork and Galway.

It was told expected rents in Dublin would be around €275,000 a year, but similar accommodation would be at least 60pc cheaper elsewhere.

One premises in Cork was available for €93,400 a year, while another in Limerick would cost €101,250.

Internal records also said savings could be made on hiring staff outside of the capital, with wages for administration and junior to medium roles between 10 and 15pc lower.

An analysis suggested the agency could save up to €180,000 a year in staff costs if it chose a location away from Dublin.

It showed a regional base would also make employees there less likely to leave because there was "less competition" for staff.

Overall, expected savings of at least €260,000 a year were deemed likely if the agency based at least some of the workforce outside of Dublin, but that this would create its own series of challenges.

