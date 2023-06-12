Layer on the sunscreen: Temperatures may hit 28C this week but thunderstorms also expected

Rainfall welcomed by farmers and Uisce Éireann after dry spell depleted water levels

Ireland faces five days of hot and humid conditions with a constant risk of thunderstorms as temperatures could soar to 28C by midweek.

Unlike the three-week warm spell delivered by the Azores High, Ireland’s weather will be dominated by an easterly airflow over the coming week.

That means nights will be uncomfortably hot and humid. Daytime temperatures will soar to the mid-20s and beyond, with a risk of thunderstorms and heavy showers.

The showers are a god-send for farmers and Uisce Éireann. The water agency has been carefully monitoring reservoirs and water-system levels which have dramatically declined due to the extended dry spell.

Uisce Éireann said it is too early to determine if the anticipated rainfall will be significant enough to dramatically increase water reserves in reservoirs.

There are no plans, as yet, for hosepipe bans, but some areas have experienced overnight water restrictions including reduced pressure.

Met Éireann warned that the UV and pollen indexes will be high. Allergy sufferers are advised to take precautions while anyone working outdoors is urged to wear a hat and apply sunscreen.

The bad news for holidaymakers and day trippers is that Ireland’s weather will become increasingly unsettled later in June and into July, with no indication of a repeat spell of extended dry weather.

Met Éireann said the early indications are that Ireland could be in for above-average temperatures from mid-June into July, but it may be accompanied by relatively high rainfall levels.

Major events like the Cork Summer Show next weekend should enjoy near-ideal conditions, albeit with the risk of the odd shower.

Met Éireann said that while Ireland won’t rival the UK, where temperatures could exceed 30C this week, we are in for another warm week.

“Today will be another warm and humid day as scattered showers push into Leinster early on, extending westwards across the country through the afternoon and evening,” a spokesperson said.

“Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the potential for spot flooding, especially later in the day and with maximum temperatures of 20C to 25C.”

This evening will prove very humid, with temperatures not dropping below 14C and many areas experiencing overnight conditions of up to 17C.

The spokesperson added: “It will be very warm tomorrow, with sunny spells and some heavy showers or thunderstorms breaking out, especially in the midlands and the west. The highest temperatures will be 23C to 27C.

“It will again prove very warm on Wednesday, with hazy sunshine and a few heavy showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and highest temperatures of 24C to 27C.

“There will be little change for Thursday and Friday, with very warm conditions by day as top temperatures range from 24C to 27C. It will be slightly less warm in coastal parts due to sea breezes.”