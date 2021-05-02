Sometimes I find myself wondering why some country people hate the country. Follow a toxic trail of weedkiller to their rural residence, surrounded by vast tracts of tarmacadam . Or watch as another field humming with insects and birds is dug up and sprayed to accommodate a new-build the size of a community centre, the tiny lawn sprayed repeatedly the minute it dares show any sign of life.

It’s as if they think you must be odd to care about nature. Anything wild, especially weeds, is wiped out in favour of twee hanging baskets that look nice but do nothing for biodiversity. Though that’s a step up from the macho attitude that’s wrecking rural Ireland. “Sure, it’s only a bee, so what if I spray it?” “I enjoy haring down country roads — to hell with the hedgehogs.” They are fond of justifying their behaviour by quoting “the law of the jungle”, though you wonder how long they’d survive without their hothouse mod cons.

Sometimes there isn’t even urine-coloured grass outside their property, even in the middle of spring, when dandelions are turning fields yellow. Only mud so dead it looks like the aftermath of a nuclear explosion, having turned another country corner into Chernobyl.

Little wonder that they are big fans of ‘progress’ and ‘development’ — as long as it means covering the country in more concrete and cement — using the excuse of short-term jobs to destroy ecosystems forever.

And talk about the enemy within, with their political puppets a fair match for the foreign prejudice that we formerly endured, outdoing proclamations of “no blacks, no dogs, no Irish” with complaints that the countryside is too full of badgers, briars and bullocks. Swop the ‘u’ for an ‘o’ in that last word, and we can agree on one thing.

These “real Irish”, as they like to call themselves, clearly know better than BirdWatch Ireland’s top scientists, who met Government ministers last month to discuss the catastrophic decline of our farmland birds — especially breeding waders like the curlew and the lapwing — thanks to successive agriculture and forestry policies that have prioritised intensification and afforestation. But at what cost?

Perhaps that’s why they are careful to cultivate a rustic image, complete with Irish caps last seen in The Quiet Man. Though they’re good at roaring when it comes to looking after Number 1 by grabbing all they can get for their rural neck of the woods whatever the effect on the rest of us.

“We want more people in rural Ireland!” they declare. Sure, of course they do. Because that means reason to build more supersized garages that sell blue ice cream with multicoloured sprinkles on top.

But you have to hand it to them for providing the full package. Because guess who can sort you out with plant hire to build on the land to your heart’s content? About the only plants they are passionate about.

Maybe they’re spoilt, growing up in stunning surroundings so they can sneer at city folk who have to make do with window boxes. Or can’t see the wood for the commercial forests that are springing up all over rural Ireland to provide some people with fatter pensions.

Perhaps it’s their blue country bumpkin blood, being descendants of post-Famine folk who got the fat of the land after millions died or had to move to those cities they view with such contempt, or were forced to emigrate altogether.

Certainly they proudly boast about being patriots, yet rarely do anything for anyone but their rural tribe — for whose profit they

are flattening the last of the little fields that were once so charmingly characteristic of this country in favour of huge, American-style tracts of intensively treated soil.

Proving their biggest lie is that they love the land, when what they really love is the loot it represents; the only green stuff for which they truly have grá.