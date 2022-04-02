Lay ministers to make up Kerry priest shortage – with women allowed to apply

In the future, parishes will be served by a clergy and lay pastoral leaders working together. Stock image

A new lay ministry is being launched in Co Kerry to address the shortfall in priests, and it will be open to women as well as men.

Close to a quarter of parishes in the large 53-parish diocese which includes parts of west and north Cork are now without a resident priest, and most priests are over the age of 50.

The new role of volunteer lay pastoral leader will take on some of the roles “traditionally carried out by priests”, depending on local needs, the diocese said.

These will include the preparation for sacraments and liaising between home, school and parish. Other roles might include visiting the elderly and the housebound and those in nursing homes.

The lay ministers will also be involved in the liturgy of the mass.

A spokeswoman for the diocese confirmed the new role will be open to women, as well as men.

People already involved in community and parish work are asked to consider completing an expression of interest.

The ideal candidates will work well with others and be willing to commit up to four hours a week to the role for five years, the diocese says.

“In Ireland, parish life has changed greatly,” Bishop Ray Browne wrote in a leaflet to be distributed at masses this weekend launching the new role.

One obvious change is that there are fewer clergy and this has resulted in some parishes having no resident priest, the bishop says.

“People are concerned about the future of their parishes,” he adds.

In the future, parishes will be served by a clergy and lay ­pastoral leaders working together as a team.

“In an era when priests were more than plentiful, so much was left in their care. Today they are fewer in number.

“Sustaining the fullness of life in the parish family requires the participation, commitment and leadership of the laity.

“Hence, I warmly welcome the ‘Ministry of Lay Pastoral Leadership’ that we embark upon.

“The future church will be different, not better or worse!” he says.

The expression of interest form is to be put on the diocesan website and there will be gatherings in May to explore the role, with training due to commence in September.