Lawyers to face limits on fees under major civil action reforms

New limits on lawyer fees are part of radical reform plans being examined by the Department of Justice.

Guidelines restricting the amount of fees lawyers can seek for work on legal actions have been recommended by a civil justice review group chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly.

In an unpublished report, seen by the Irish Independent, the review concluded Ireland was “a high cost litigation jurisdiction”.

It found the high cost of litigation was a barrier to access to justice, increasing costs in the economy, hampering national competitiveness and imposing a burden on taxpayers where litigation involves or is financed by the State.

The report recommends the introduction of guidelines setting limits on what can be charged for work done at various points in a civil case.

The guidelines would be “non-binding” due to concerns expressed by judges and lawyers on the review group that mandatory limits would fall foul of EU competition law and be unfair in particularly complex or drawn-out cases.

However, the proposal is still a radical one which, if implemented along with other recommendations in the report, should drive down the cost of going to court in most instances.

Claims for costs which unreasonably stray away from guideline levels would face being shot down by the Office of Legal Costs Adjudicators, the body which decides on disputes over costs in the superior courts.

Details of the review group’s recommendations come just days after a report by the Central Bank indicated legal costs make up half the cost of settling motoring insurance claims that are litigated.

A recent European Commission report also noted legal costs in personal injury cases had grown significantly and were contributing to driving up the cost of motor premiums and liability insurance policies.

The World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business report also found Ireland to be the fourth most expensive jurisdiction in the EU for litigation of commercial contract disputes.

The review was ordered three years ago by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Its 500-page report was delivered to current Justice Minister Helen McEntee last week.

The review group, made up of judges, lawyers and civil servants, was tasked with coming up with proposals to reduce the cost of litigation and to improve procedures and practice in the courts, removing obsolete, unnecessary or over-complex rules.

Among its recommendations are measures to streamline procedures, limit adjournments and reduce delays in bringing cases to hearing.

Measures to disallow costs incurred improperly or without any reasonable cause were also recommended, as was the hiring of officials to handle procedural matters so judges can be freed up to concentrate on hearing cases.

The review also recommends the introduction of a new regime for discovery, the pre-trial procedure for the exchange of evidence.

It also said a review of the criteria governing access to civil legal aid should be considered, amid concerns middle-income earners are being priced out of access to the civil courts.

But the recommendations on limiting costs are the most eye-catching. The report said it was clear from other jurisdictions that reforms to make procedures more efficient could not, of themselves, make litigation costs proportionate or predictable, much less contain or reduce them.

For a wide range of litigation, measures specifically aimed at enabling costs to be calculated using “objective and transparent criteria” were needed if costs levels are to be contained and reduced, it said.

The review group recommended that the costs guidelines be drawn up either by the Office of Legal Costs Adjudicators or the Legal Services Regulatory Authority, with input from adjudicators.

“They should take into account prevailing economic conditions and refer to the need to ensure no more than a reasonable level of remuneration on a party and party basis,” the report said. “Party and party” is where a court directs one side in a case, usually the losing party, must pay the legal costs of the other.

A majority of the review group also said they could see no reason why separate guidelines could not also be introduced for another category of legal costs, known as “practitioner and client costs”.

These are the costs which have been reasonably incurred, but may not have been absolutely necessary, and which are not recoverable under party and party costs.

The report indicates there was considerable disagreement within the group over whether mandatory cost scales should be introduced.

Civil servants involved in the review from the department of An Taoiseach, Public Expenditure and Reform, Justice and Equality, and the Courts Service had pressed for a more definite mechanism.

They argued this was the only practicable way of ensuring reduced legal costs for private individuals and businesses engaged in litigation, as well as State bodies, and the future containment of those costs levels, while at the same time recognising the entitlement of lawyers to be reasonably paid.

But the majority view of the review group, and the option ultimately recommended in the report, was the more flexible guidelines option. A minority report was included setting out the views of the civil servants.

