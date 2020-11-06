| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lawyers to face limits on fees under major civil action reforms

Review was ordered three years ago by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald. Photo: Caroline Quinn Expand

Close

Review was ordered three years ago by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Review was ordered three years ago by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Review was ordered three years ago by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

New limits on lawyer fees are part of radical reform plans being examined by the Department of Justice.

Guidelines restricting the amount of fees lawyers can seek for work on legal actions have been recommended by a civil justice review group chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly.

In an unpublished report, seen by the Irish Independent, the review concluded Ireland was “a high cost litigation jurisdiction”.

Related Content

Privacy