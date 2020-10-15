Lawyers failing to social distance get 'public scandal' warning from senior judge

The sight of lawyers failing to social distance in the courts could create 'a public scandal' if photographed, a senior judge has warned.

The President of the High Court has written to barristers and solicitors admonishing members of the legal profession for not complying with social distancing or face coverings rules.

In a strongly worded letter, Ms Justice Mary Irvine says she has received several complaints about lawyers not adhering to guidelines.

"This is not just happening in Dublin, it is happening throughout the country. And it is disappointing to hear from some members of Courts Service staff who have asked barristers to comply with these requirements, that they have, on occasion, received a dismissive or aggressive response," the judge said.

Justice Irvine has taken "odd as it may sound" to walking the corridors of the Four Courts each day this week to see for herself what is happening.

"Regrettably, on almost every occasion I have come across pockets of practitioners talking/consulting in very close proximity to each other. I would even go so far as to say that there are more practitioners offending than complying with their social distancing obligations," the judge said.

Justice Irvine singled out one scene she witnessed.

"In particular, the scene outside Court 29 and the Master's Court at various times yesterday, if photographed and published, might have created a public scandal," she wrote.

"There were hordes of people on the landing who could easily have carried on their business while remaining socially distanced by using the adjacent top corridor.

"I have to say I find it hard to believe that those responsible for scenes like this are professionals well versed in the dangers of Covid-19 and whose livelihoods are on the line, but who, regardless of the fate that the infection rate is rising to the point that significant additional restrictions have been imposed to significantly reduce contact between people, are continuing to put themselves and others at risk."

The President of the High Court warns of the prejudice caused to litigants if the courts shut down physical hearings and the "terrible consequences" it would have on the livelihoods of barristers and solicitors.

Justice Irvine warns a continuation of the present practices will, if it continues, "force the cessation of a significant reduction in all non-remote hearings".

The letter was drawn to the attention of barristers in a circular from Maura McNally SC, chair of the Bar of Ireland.

In the circular, Ms McNally warned that non-compliance with pandemic measures “is likely to result in court closures”.

She said that it was “essential, at this critical stage in the pandemic, that we all take personal responsibility to practice and support the public health measures”.

Ms McNally referred to the need for physical distancing, wearing face masks, not congregating in groups, adhering strictly to allocated listing slots and complying with directions from Courts Service staff in relation to the management of the numbers of persons in court buildings.

“I also appreciate that there are occasions when, through no fault of practitioners, the staggering of the list can cause a back up outside a court room where a matter is delayed thereby causing congregation of people in the corridors,” she said.

“We continue to work with the Courts Service to highlight areas where we can all work together to improve the situation for all court users and we have brought this to the attention of the Courts Service and the President of the High Court.”

