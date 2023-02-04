Lawfare against women: Why Ireland never had a #MeToo movement

The country is small enough that you may have heard about powerful and well-known pillars of society who have attacked and assaulted women. They did so while delighting in the knowledge that the nuisance of a consequence would never trouble the thing that matters most to them: their reputation.

All over the world, the ill-gotten empires of the same kinds of men have shaken and fallen as the women they victimised found a voice — often through the media, rather than the courts.

But not here. Why? Because most Irish newspapers, never mind the individual women themselves, can’t afford the cost.

“Defamation awards in Ireland are off the scale, and you have no legal aid for defamation. The costs of even fighting such a case are huge and a lot of major media outlets can’t fight it, or will just settle,” Keina Yoshida, the international human rights lawyer, says.

“You need to have the forum in order to be able to have that type of #MeToo reckoning.”

Yoshida and her colleague Jennifer Robinson have written the startling new book How Many More Women? The Silencing of Women by the Law and How to Stop It.

Based on the extensive experience of the accomplished and high-profile Doughty Street Chambers lawyers, with forensic research and detailed interviews with women and lawyers all over the world, it is a takedown of a global criminal justice system which seems completely rigged against women.

In an interview for the book, Shiori Itō, the Japanese journalist who became an icon of her country’s #MeToo movement, summarised the common theme between the UK, the US, Australia and every other country that the authors examined: “Different legal system, same story.”

“And Ireland is the same. It’s a different legal system but it’s the same story. And the law is complicit in the silencing of women in Ireland,” Yoshida, who is Japanese-Irish and studied law at Trinity College, says.

How Many More Women? is a clear-eyed and damning indictment of a criminal justice system which, by accident or design, has armoured the reputations of the rich and powerful while leaving victims who dare seek justice vulnerable and exposed.

In Ireland, we are well used to hearing strong arguments for the sweeping reform of our stifling defamation laws, which remain among the harshest in Europe.

And this book is a manifesto for the global amelioration of defamation legislation, but with a fresher argument: onerous defamation laws are a breach of freedom of expression, specifically and perhaps most seriously for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Everyone knows well that sexual violence survivors more often than not do not pursue a conviction for their abuser through the criminal justice system, unfortunately for very good reason.

In Ireland, the state has conceded that rape trials can often be too daunting and hostile towards victims. And Robinson and Yoshida point out that the UK Victim’s Commissioner has said that “reporting rape is effectively a lottery and the odds are rarely in your favour,” with prosecution and conviction rates being low enough to mean the “effective decriminalisation of rape”.

The state of affairs for rape victims scarcely changes no matter what jurisdiction you examine. So in the absence of a pathway to criminal justice, many sexual violence survivors want only to be able to speak out about what happened to them.

More often they’re motivated not by vengeance, but a sense of duty towards other women. Movements like #MeToo have often prompted hysterical panics, based on the disproportionate fear that a trend of false reports would ruin men’s lives. But there is no credible evidence that women, in any significant numbers, tend to make false rape claims.

When rapists are named and shamed by survivors, the fact that they could stand to lose only their reputation rather than their liberty seems like a fairly lenient punishment for committing one of the most serious crimes in any statute book.

The book argues that denying women the right to speak about sexual violence denies them access to justice. Robinson and Yoshida make the convincing case that a legal system that doles out a harsher punishment for a woman who speaks about her rape than it does for the man who perpetrated it has tipped the scales of justice beyond balance.

“The law is being wielded to reinforce the culture of silence and protect the status quo. The courts have become the battlefield, where judges grapple with competing rights: her right to speak about gender-based abuse and his right to reputation,” the book says.

Robinson and Yoshida query why so much time and effort is devoted to the risks and threats to the reputations of men, rather than the devastating harm to women of smothering incidents of sexual violence under the heft of eye-watering defamation awards.

“We’re talking about protecting women from one of the most serious crimes in our society. Why is so much emphasis being placed on reputation, when we’re talking about violence?” Robinson says.

The book is a blend of hope and despair. It reveals how painful and protracted it can be for both women and journalists to try to expose an abuser, and details the suffocating avalanche of litigation that so often falls on women after such stories come to light.

But it is also a spirited story of the ways that women all over the world are using inventive strategies to lift the veil of respectability from the men who harassed and attacked them.

At times, the tone of the book shifts from an exposé to a manual: the playbook strategies of the powerful and litigious are set out in enough detail so as to be instructive for any woman or journalist who is considering taking on an abuser. Robinson and Yoshida are careful to clarify that the book should not be considered legal advice, and that the law will vary from country to country.

“Too often women have no idea of what they are getting into when they decide to speak out, and as a result they are not prepared for the challenge that they face when they do,” the book says. “We want every woman and every journalist to know his playbook — so that when they do decide to speak out, they are informed.”

Both lawyers have experience trying to shepherd crucial public interest stories through the legal quagmire of defamation-conscious newspapers’ editing processes. It has left them bemused at the high threshold that women who wish to speak out have to reach.

“So many editors in newspapers and lawyers would require more than one woman to come forward. But in the criminal justice context, we accept that if it’s one woman’s word, that’s enough to convict someone and send them to prison. If one woman’s word is enough to convict someone and send them to prison, why isn’t it enough to get it to print?” Robinson says. It’s one of the inspirations for the title of the book, which asks how many women exactly need to come forward before reform is secured. Sometimes women have borne the legal risks of publishing their stories themselves on social media, despite the fact it could be financially devastating.

Yoshida argues that any reform of defamation law, including proposals mooted by the Irish government, should seek to protect members of the public who use social media to publish such claims.

“When defamation reform hopefully goes through in Ireland, apart from curbing such high awards and making legal aid available, it should also include a proper public interest defence that isn’t just for journalists, but for individuals speaking on matters of the public interest and speaking about gender-based violence,” she says.

Robinson and Yoshida’s writing is engaging and gripping .One of the bleakest chapter’s is written by Robinson, who recalls her experience successfully representing Amber Heard in Johnny Depp’s 2020 suit against The Sun newspaper. In the book, the lawyer recalled how she felt Heard had “far more evidence than most victims of domestic abuse”.

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel case against The Sun over an article that called him a “wife beater”. The judge said the newspaper had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

But last summer, a US jury found in favour of Depp in his separate libel lawsuit against Heard, vindicating his claim that his ex-wife had fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp. In December, Heard announced that she had made the “very difficult decision” to settle her multimillion-dollar US defamation case with Depp.

Robinson, who also acted for Julian Assange, received death threats after acting for Heard. She wrote how she believed, after The Sun defended its right to call Depp a “wife beater,” that surely nobody could doubt Heard. But she was wrong. She described the vicious social media campaign against Heard in the middle of the US trial as “backward, conservative and incredibly concerning”.

“‘I’m hearing from lawyer colleagues around the world that many, many women are choosing not to take their case forward because of what happened to Amber. That perpetrators are threatening their partners saying, ‘don’t be an Amber, no one’s gonna believe you anyway.’ And that’s terrifying, and it sets us back,” she says.

The book begins with a loaded disclaimer, which clarifies that it is bringing to light the obstacle strewn legal system that sexual violence survivors face, rather than seeking to pass judgment on the truth of all of the allegations included in it. At the time of print, the authors have not yet received any legal letters from the men named in its pages.

“There’s been discussion of defamation concerns being raised by certain people. We haven’t been sued, and we’re confident of the material in the book,” Robinson says. “It would be a great irony that we write a book about women being silenced by the law, only then to find that we would be sued in silence.

“The double binds that women get into when they go to the police, it doesn’t work out, and so they go public. And then the fact they’ve gone public is then held against them in the criminal justice system,” Robinson says. “It’s a real problem.”

