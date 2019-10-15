The Law Society of Ireland has found that a text messaging group started by trainee solicitors contained no references to female law students.

Law Society finds 'no references to female trainees' in 'T*ts and Filth' WhatsApp group

An investigation was launched by the society and a number of messaging services were blocked from the wifi network after "inappropriate content" was reported to have been circulated among male students in a WhatsApp group called "T*ts and Filth".

However, the Law Society has now found that not to be the case.

"While the investigation into the private messaging group by a small number of students is not yet finished, the Law Society has completed its review of the content of this WhatsApp group," a spokesperson said.

"While it remains very concerned about students engaging in any inappropriate messaging on WhatsApp or otherwise... it is now able to confirm that the WhatsApp group does not contain references to any female students.

"Once the investigation has been completed the Law Society will determine what further disciplinary steps are required."

Last week, TP Kennedy, director of education at the Law Society, said the group was "posting inappropriate content relating to female students", which had given rise to "profound ethical concerns".

Counselling sessions had been offered to students as a result.

An international law firm also confirmed that one of its trainee employees was being investigated over the group.

"As this matter is being investigated it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further," a spokesperson for the firm said.

