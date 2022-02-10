Law is meant to protect the people, not the privacy of criminals who prey on society

The revelation that EU privacy laws are hampering the investigation into the horrific attack that left pensioner Thomas Niland fighting for his life validates the phrase first popularised by Charles Dickens almost two centuries ago: “The law is an ass – an idiot.”

Irish Independent journalist Eavan Murray revealed that detectives are legally prevented from accessing the victim’s mobile phone data, which would enable them to track the movements of an iPhone stolen during the violent robbery.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – the legal regime controlling the processing of personal data – is effectively blocking a vital avenue of enquiry that could lead gardaí to catching the culprits behind this appalling crime sooner rather than later.

Tom Niland’s cousin, Michael Walsh, probably never had any reason to think about GDPR and the nonsensical approach to data privacy in the EU before this dreadful episode came to his door.

Read More

But yesterday he eloquently called out the absurdity of the law.

“This thing about the phone is so aggravating,” he told the Irish Independent. “The technology is there to trace a phone.

“So if they have suspects, they can see that they were in the vicinity of a crime. Or, at the same time, they could exclude others.

“The only people who are benefiting from this law are criminals. I understand the privacy aspect, but only to a point. In certain circumstances like this there should be an exception.”

In other words: the laws are there to protect the public – not the privacy of the criminal.

The right of the ordinary citizen to enjoy safety and peace should take precedence over the right to privacy of the individuals who inflict unconscionable pain and anguish on the lives of the innocent.

The investigation into this brutal assault is the latest example of how law enforcement agencies across the EU have been hobbled by a recent ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that found the Irish police breached the right to privacy of Ireland’s most notorious killer, Graham Dwyer.

Specifically, the court ruled that gardaí broke the laws governing the retention of phone data when they accessed text messages and cell site data that ultimately helped prove, beyond all reasonable doubt, that the misogynistic deviant was responsible for grooming and then murdering his vulnerable victim, Elaine O’Hara.

A final judgment by the ECJ, which is expected to support Dwyer’s challenge, is anxiously awaited as it will have major, far-reaching implications for the prosecution of serious crime in the EU.

Lawyers representing 13 other member states and the European Commission supported the Irish challenge to the court’s findings last September.

Irish Attorney General Paul Gallagher pulled no punches when he summarised the stark concerns of governments across Europe, describing the dire consequences of the law as it currently stands.

“There are serious crimes, we are telling you now that will not be capable of being detected and prosecuted,” he said. “And the reason is that modern technology has outpaced the means of investigation. There is evidence out there that we will not be able to get. Europol has said that, the members states have told you that.

“How can it be ignored without undermining a core union value?”

The AG’s warning is already echoing around the investigation incident room at Sligo garda station.

The ECJ’s legal adviser, Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, recently published an opinion supporting the ECJ decisions on GDPR stressing that the indiscriminate retention of electronic communications traffic and location data was only permitted where there was “a serious threat to national security”.

Surely to God, murder and brutal assaults against innocent citizens represents a serious threat to national security.

Ask the neighbours and friends of Tom Niland for their assessment of the state of our “national security”.

Every man, woman and child living in this nation has the right to be secure and safe.

In a more logical world, the people who do the killing and the maiming should not be able to hide behind a right to data privacy.

There is something deeply troubling when a society becomes more concerned over the “rights” of the people who prey on the rest of our society.

It’s high time that our political establishment stood up for the people it represents and shout “Enough!” to this woke nonsense.