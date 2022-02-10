| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Law is meant to protect the people, not the privacy of criminals who prey on society

Thomas Niland Expand

Close

Thomas Niland

Thomas Niland

Thomas Niland

Paul Williams Email

The revelation that EU privacy laws are hampering the investigation into the horrific attack that left pensioner Thomas Niland fighting for his life validates the phrase first popularised by Charles Dickens almost two centuries ago: “The law is an ass – an idiot.”

Irish Independent journalist Eavan Murray revealed that detectives are legally prevented from accessing the victim’s mobile phone data, which would enable them to track the movements of an iPhone stolen during the violent robbery.

Most Watched

Privacy