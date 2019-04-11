The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of items after a series of raids on five homes and a law firm this morning.

Law firm and five houses raided as part of CAB operation

The searches were conducted in Dublin, Meath and Waterford as part of an operation targeting the assets of an international organised crime gang.

Financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by officers.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation, CAB seized two vehicles in Limerick on foot of a High Court order.

The vehicles, a 191 registration Audi and a 182 registration Ford, were identified as proceeds of crime as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.

