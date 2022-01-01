Laura Whitmore invests in Muff Liquor Company

Broadcaster and Author Laura Whitmore joins The Muff Liquor Company as she invests in the award winning drinks brand

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has become the face of Irish alcohol brand, the Muff Liquor Company.

The ‘Love Island’ anchor and broadcaster (36) has added another title to her repertoire after investing in the award-winning Donegal drinks brand.

The collaboration came about after a meeting with the brand’s founder and CEO Laura Bonner, who met Ms Whitmore at a charity event in London and she said the pair “just clicked straight away.”

“We are over the moon to have Laura join our company and excited to build a global brand alongside her,” she said.

“Laura is great fun, has a really positive energy and is an absolute trailblazer; there is no one else I could think of to better represent our company.”

She said the presenter liked the company’s ethos and wanted to get more involved and they were “honoured to have her support and will assist us in expanding our client and audience base.”

Ms Bonner, who set up the company four years ago with business partner Tom Russell, described Whitmore as a “strong voice for women and equality” as well as being involved with numerous charities.

She told the Irish Independent that the TV presenter “now owns equity in the firm as a shareholder.”

“She’ll be the face of the company moving forward so will also be our brand ambassador,” she said.

“Laura is very keen to support women in business and we are delighted she has come on board to support us. Her strong endorsement of our products and our company is phenomenal, we are so excited.”

Originating in Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula, she is carrying on the legacy of her grandfather Tommy McClenaghan, who used to make his own brand of liquor from the potatoes that he farmed.

She said that while the pandemic presented its own challenges for the company, 2022 will see huge expansion for the brand across Australia, Asia and Europe.

Made up of a range of whiskey, gin and vodka, Ms Whitmore said that as an Irish woman, she was delighted to support an Irish business, especially one that was female-led.

“I loved the company’s commitment and determination, as well as their positive vision and ambition for the future,” she said.

“I am looking forward to working with them in the future.”

The Bray-born presenter has fronted ITV’s hit reality show ‘Love Island’ since January 2020 and also has a radio show on BBC 5 Live. She wrote her first book earlier this year ‘No-one Can Change your Life Except For You’ and also welcomed in her first baby with husband Iain Stirling, a little girl they named Stevie.



