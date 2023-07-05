Latest RTÉ documents reveal how Toy Show The Musical racked up losses of €2.2m

RTÉ lost a staggering €2.2 million on the box office flop Toy Show the Musical, documents released by the broadcaster ahead of an Oireachtas Media Committee meeting this afternoon reveal.

The public broadcaster, which is mired in controversy, has admitted that despite expecting to make over €3.2 million on the stage adaptation, actual ticket sales came in at a very modest €450,961.

RT Éhad previously refused to reveal details on the cost of the project and the loss incurred, claiming the information was “commercially sensitive.” Having refused to release the information under a Freedom of Information request, it has finally revealed the scale of the financial hit amid the ongoing controversy about use of public funds by the state broadcaster.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD says what has been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses.”

RTÉ had forecast that it might make over €3 million on the show, based on 83pc capacity at performances. RTE had projected that it would need 70pc capacity across all shows to break even. The public broadcaster’s forecast

But the final capacity reached was just 41pc. In the end the struggling production only sold 11,044 tickets, with another 9,218 tickets given away through competitions, offers or to guests. Total ticket sales made €451,000 and event sponsorship brought in €45,000.

As well as struggling to make an impression at the box office, the debut run of Toy Show The Musical was also hit with a number of show cancellations, some at the last minute when audiences were already in their seats.

The stage adaption of the annual TV event was initially billed to run multiple shows a day between December 10 and New Years’ Eve.

In the end, seven billed performances were cancelled just before Christmas week – which RTÉ said was down to illness.

Documents released to the Oireachtas committee show that the show cancellations resulted in over a quarter of a million euro being refunded to disappointed families who had bought 6,743 tickets for shows that never went ahead.

In total, the musical cost RTE €2.7 million, representing a total loss for RTE of €2.2 million.

It is a major embarrassment for the broadcaster, which had put significant effort into promoting the production across its own radio and TV channels. Despite being able to rely on extensive promotion across RTE, documents reveal that the production more than doubled its press and marketing spend in an attempt to promote the ill-fated show.

RTÉ had planned to spend €156,020 marketing the musical but these costs swelled to €339,634.

A number of other production costs went over budget for the musical. While RTÉ had budgeted €243,190 on the costs of its creative team, the actual cost ended up being €335,344. RTE blamed “additional creative team members” for the increase in costs, as well as “increased hotel, accommodation and travel costs.”

RTÉ booked the convention centre from December 3, 2022 to January 7, 2023. Total venue hire and production costs came to €665,252 - slightly above the projected cost of €658,500.

Management cost, pre-production costs, rehearsal costs, stage management came in under budget.

RTÉ had previously admitted that the production had underwhelmed at the box office, but tried to maintain that the broadcaster would recoup its investment in the production by running it over a number of years.

However Rory Coveney, RTÉ’s director of strategy, last week admitted that Toy Show The Musical will not be running this Christmas.

The future of the production is uncertain.