Latest gangland murder victim joined inner circle of the 'Gucci Gang' last year

The latest gangland shooting victim, Iranian asylum seeker Hamid Sanambar (42), had joined the inner circle of the 'Gucci Gang' last year.

He had been the subject of much controversy in the underworld.

It is understood that Gucci Gang associates claimed he had been sent by Daniel Kinahan to Ireland to finish off the Hutch gang.

They claimed that he had fought in Iran and Syria and that he was an expert in beheadings and other methods of torture which have sickened the West.

Instead Sanambar was an asylum seeker who has been involved in low-level criminality in Ireland for years.

He had arrived in the country more than five years ago and was once arrested in a brothel and charged with stealing a laptop and cash.

He had lived initially in Cork where he had been involved in petty crime, but gardaí had established that Sanambar had started to be involved with the Gucci Gang last year.

He wore two teardrop tattoos on his face - and he had either been involved in murders or he was seeking revenge for two murders.

He was at one point named in underworld circles as the assassin who killed Eric Fowler last December.

It was in Fowler's house where international hitman Imre Arakas was arrested on his way to murder Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately in 2017.

The Gucci Gang has been imploding since the murder of 22-year-old Zach Power last January.

He was Sean Little's best friend and the pair even shared a house together.

He was buried in Kinahan cartel colours despite the fact that no senior members of the mob attended his funeral and Little and other young generation Gucci Gang members were the chief mourners.

Last month pal Lee Boylan (25) survived after he was shot in rush-hour traffic in Dublin. Despite being hit a number of times he remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Last Tuesday night gardaí were alerted to a car burning on a quiet country road in north Dublin.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man, later identified as Sean Little, lying dead on the ground beside his burning car.

The following day, minutes after posting a message on social media about his pal, Jordan Davis was shot dead by a gunman on a bicycle. His partner fled with her four-month-old baby.

A death notice for both men was posted online yesterday but didn't contain funeral arrangements.

However it is understood that friends and family had gathered at the Little family home at Kilbarron Avenue in Coolock for a wake.

Gardaí are trying to establish who is responsible for the murders and whether or not the latest killing is another attack on the gang from outside or if it was organised from within.

