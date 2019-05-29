Latest gangland murder: getaway car was bought in dealership in recent days

THE getaway car used by the gang that killed Hamid Sanambar in Coolock yesterday had been bought in a dealership on the Southside in the last few days and was seen parked close to the murder scene yesterday morning, senior Gardai have revealed.

The person who bought the silver Toyota Avensis is to be interviewed by Gardai today as they piece together its movements in the hope of tracking down the gang who shot Hanambar dead as he visited the family of one of last week’s murder victims, Sean Little.

Speaking at a media briefing in Santry garda station today, Detective Inspector Michael Mulligan confirmed the getaway car was not stolen.

“Gardai here in Santry are investigating the murder of an individual at Kilbarron Avenue yesterday afternoon. Our appeal is for anybody who has information in relation to his whereabouts yesterday, but also anyone who might have been near Kilbarron Avenue and Castletymon gardens,” he said.

“We are particularly interested in a Toyota Avensis car 04D71806 and its whereabouts since it was sold on May 20 this year. That car was found burned out at Castletimon Gardens, and if anyone has any idea where it has been parked up we would ask them to come forward in confidence,” DI Mulligan explained.

“We are aware the car was in the area yesterday morning. Our appeal is for people that have dashcam footage, in particular delivery drivers and ambulance drivers who are frequenting that area near Beaumont Hospital, and around the Centra shop,” he added.

Gardaí at the scene of the murder. Photo: Arthur Carron Hamid Sanambar, who was shot in Coolock

“We are aware the car was bought from a motor dealers on the southside and are aware of the person that purchased it, but we are looking for information on it since the 20th,”he said.

“There were three persons that left the scene after the shooting,” he added.

Asked if Gardai are linking yesterday's murder with the killing of Sean Little last week, DI Mulligan said they are takingv cognisance of where Sanambar was killed, in the driveway of Little’s house.

“We are not connecting both at this time but it is something we are considering. We are coordinating with the investigation teams in relation to the other murders (of Sean Little in Walshestown in north county Dublin and the killing of Jordan Davis in Darndale last week). We have the resources from national and local units and we are availing of all of those,” he said.

Online Editors