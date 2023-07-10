Latest CAO figures show a bounce in demand for teaching courses

July 1 was the final deadline for making course choices for entry to college in September.

Teaching courses have seen a bounce in interest since the spring, according to the latest CAO figures.

More demand is evident for degree programmes leading to a career in primary or post-primary teaching following the CAO ‘change of mind’ process.

Education authorities and schools, which are currently struggling to recruit staff, will welcome the trend, although it will be several years before this year’s intake are job ready.

The expansion of places on teaching courses, coupled with the severe staffing shortages in schools, have clearly had an influence on applicants with a keen eye on employment prospects.

The CAO figures are based on data collected by July 1, the final deadline for making course choices for entry to college in September.

Overall applications now stand at 83,801 – effectively no change from 83,803 this time last year - but are up from 78,025 in February to include late applications accepted after the standard deadline.

Overwhelmingly, these are for Level 8 (honours degree) courses, with 77,013 applicants, a slight rise, of 0.2pc, on last year.

The demand for honours degree courses compares with 42,676 applicants for the level 7/6 ( ordinary degree/higher certificate) programmes.

As well as late applications and those who availed of ‘change of mind’, the July 1 figures include course choices for thousands of students who registered by February but did not list preferences.

As usual, more than half - 46,886 - of applicants changed course choices since May, although it represented a slight (1.4pc) drop in those who availed of this facility in 2022.

With year-on-year demand static, CAO applicants should be able to look forward to a level of stability when CAO offers are made at the end of August.

However, the points for an individual course depend on the level of demand compared with the number of places available, which leads to fluctuation.

Where interest surges, without an increase in places, applicants may see a rise in the minimum points needed, but where applications are flat, or down, points may be similar to, or lower than, last year.

In a year when overall CAO applications are static, in teaching, demand for a post-primary degree is up 14pc in July 2022, even better than the 11pc year-on-year increase showing in February. There are 2,561 first preferences compared with 2,242 in July 2022.

Demand for primary teaching remains behind where it was in 2022, but the drop has been halved from, 11pc to 5pc, between February and July. First preferences stand at 2,450 compared with 2,592 in July 2022.

Among the healthcare professions, applications for pharmacy courses are up 12pc since July 2022. Dentistry, medicine and nursing have all seen increased demand since February, but applications are below the level of July 2022.

While more places are expected across a range of CAO-listed healthcare courses this September, including medicine and nursing, final sign off is awaited. The additional places will further ease the competition for those who have applied.

Against the average 0.2pc change in demand overall since 2022, many honours degree disciplines are showing an above-average increase in applications.

These include: business (+3pc), law (+5pc); arts (+3pc); maths and statistics (+3pc); physical sciences (+8pc); engineering (+5pc); ICT (+3pc); architecture and construction (+6pc); art, design and media (+4pc) and agriculture (+16pc).

Disciplines where demand is down on this time last year include journalism (-3pc); environment (-19pc); veterinary (-17pc); manufacturing and processing (-7pc); biological and related sciences (-3pc); welfare (-4pc).

The main round of CAO offers will be made on August 30, following the release of Leaving Cert results, but some early offers have already issued.

Last week 5,095 applicants - mainly mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, deferred applicants, and some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements – received an offer in what is known as Round A.