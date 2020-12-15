Late Late Toy Show’s Covid cop Matthew is made an honorary garda with Meath beat

Matthew McHugh, young garda who appeared on The Late Late Toy Show, on patrol in Meath

A seven-year-old 'Covid cop' who ensured Ryan Tubridy socially distanced on The Late Late Toy Show has been made an honorary garda after going on checkpoint duty with the force in Meath.

Matthew McHugh, from outside Navan, was the guest of honour at Trim station last week.

It was organised by community garda Edel Dugdale after she saw Matthew on the Toy Show.

"I thought he was terrific. I didn't know his circumstances but I wondered if he would like to come to the station for a tour," she said.

"We brought him out on the beat and called in to a few shops to make sure they were Covid compliant.

"He was full of chat and charmed everyone he met. We also went to the local nursing homes to distribute Christmas cards that were dropped to the station. We gave him his own hat and made him an honorary Trim garda.”

Matthew described the day as "brilliant”.

"We even set up a checkpoint and the first car I stopped was a garda in Navan whose car was all up to date and he even showed me his badge,” he said.

Online Editors