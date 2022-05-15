Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse to undergo ‘fight of her life’ with operation to remove tumour

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show. Photo: Andres Poveda.

A nine-year-old girl, who appeared on the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show, is set to undergo “the fight of her life,” as an operation to remove a tumour is due to take place this week.

Nine-year-old Saoírse Ruane, was reunited with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday, where she spoke about her experience of cancer and having had her leg amputated.

Saoírse’s mother, Roseanne, tonight took to Twitter to update on her daughter’s health, admitting she was very worried about a forthcoming operation to remove a tumour on Tuesday.

“As with Saoírse’s previous tumour in her tibia, this tumor is rare in its position and is located in her lung,” Roseanne wrote.

“Saoírse is to have surgery to remove her tumour this coming Tuesday.

"The tears rolled down our cheeks, as we sat and listened to the risks involved but we have faith in our team and we leave them now to take care of our very special girl.”

The post continued: “This to us, is major surgery, so we are very frightened. This to Saoírse, is ultimately, the ‘fight of her life.”

Saoírse, from Co Galway, won the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Toy Show in 2020 and the latest announcement went viral, liked almost 2,000 times.

Roseanne asked the public to “keep Saoírse in your hearts, as we go forward now and take this first step in a long road to keep her where she truly belongs… here with us.”

She thanked the public for messages, prayers, candles and “words of encouragement,” in the wake of the child’s TV appearance.

Roseanne said she wanted to share the news of Saoírse’s operation, as the public had provided so much support.

“In between appointments and rehearsals last week, we took the opportunity to spend some time together, as a family, with Saoírse,” she wrote.

She said they were grateful to Ryan Tubridy and his “amazing team” for their support, kindness and love and “not forgetting Dee Forbes” the RTÉ director general, for her “kind words.”

Roseanne told how the family were asked to attend a health meeting at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, while they were preparing for the Late Late Show interview.

“We didn’t know what we were going to learn but we were hopeful we would be one step closer to a plan,” she added.

“We travelled to Crumlin but attended this meeting without Saoírse, at her request. It was very emotional and hugely intense, hanging on every word we were hearing.”

The mother added: “We then travelled back to our hotel in complete silence with Saoírse and we parked what we had learned a few hours previous, ahead of her special appearance on the Late Late Show.”

She added how “incredibly difficult” it had been but the family had been “grateful for the strength that was sent our way.”

The family had, despite the sad news, enjoyed “a wonderful night and most importantly, Saoírse felt so very special.”

Roseanne revealed on the show on Friday how her daughter was kind-hearted and thought about others, above herself.

The child had witnessed a man fundraising for Ukraine on Grafton Street, Dublin and had asked to give money to him, for the war-torn country.

Saoírse admitted she’d wanted to help because she felt the people of Ukraine needed money “more than I do.”