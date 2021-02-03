Late Late Toy Show star Adam King launches Valentine’s Day cards for charity

Late Late Toy Show star Adam King has launched his own range of Hug for You cards, with all proceeds going to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

The six-year-old Cork boy captured the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show last year.

During the show, he held up his handmade sign to viewers which he uses to give virtual hugs in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Now Adam is teaming up with the two Irish retailers to launch his own cards just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The limited edition cards feature Adam’s trademark virtual hug design and will be available in Supervalu and selected Centra stores from Friday.

The ‘Hug for You’ cards have been created as part of a collaboration with Irish card producer Garlanna Cards, which is based in Co Wicklow.

Speaking about the fundraising initiative, Adam’s father David said: “Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing.

“We are delighted to partner with SuperValu and Centra to support their work in this way.

“The values of these companies, supporting community and accessibility align greatly with our own.

"Additionally, we hope the card will bring some much needed joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect.”

Ray Kelly, marketing director at SuperValu and Centra, added: “We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Adam King – an incredible boy that was a real inspiration on The Late Late Toy Show last year bringing happiness and joy into the homes of the nation with his infectious positive attitude and personality.

"Through his Hug Card initiative, we hope that we will help bring some of this happiness and positivity into people’s lives, something we could all do with a little more of at this very difficult time, all while raising much needed funds for two very worthy charities.”

