We may not even have celebrated Halloween yet but it’s full steam ahead for next month’s Late Late Toy Show after details were released on how to get your hands on tickets for the live studio audience.

Last year saw the producers of the hit RTÉ show cancelling plans for any audience in the studio due to the pandemic restrictions.

However, this year’s show is back with a bang and will take place on Friday, November 26 and it’s already in the advanced stages of planning. Some lucky members of the public will once again be back in to see the toy-filled extravaganza in person.

Due to health and safety reasons, only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the Christmas-themed programme fronted by Ryan Tubridy.

Despite having no live studio audience in 2020, last year’s show still pulled in TV audiences of more than one million viewers and also made a star out of youngster Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation thanks to his ‘virtual hug’ sign.

In a statement from RTÉ about the 2021 programme, it said: “The most magical time of the year is upon us - yes The Late Late Toy Show 2021 will hit our screens on Friday November 26 - and we are looking forward to welcoming our studio audience back so here's your chance to apply for a Golden Ticket!

"If you would like to be part of our live studio audience, please fill in the form below.”

For more details on how to get tickets for the November special, log on to rte.ie/latelate.

