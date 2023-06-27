Late Late Show mentioned climate change twice in its history, Dáil hears in claim over fossil fuel sponsorship

The Late Late Show, sponsored by companies connected to fossil fuels, has referenced Climate Change only twice in its entire history, the Dáil has been told.

Paul Murphy TD, of People Before Profit, said there was a broader question about the role of the fossil fuel industry in sponsoring the programme “and whether it's having an influence editorially on what is produced. “

He said: “The interesting fact is that the Late Late Show in its entire history, referenced climate change twice – both times while having on climate change deniers who didn't deal with this biggest issue facing all of humanity at any stage.”

'We've been at the receiving end of this for years' – RTE Education Correspondent hits out at culture of state broadcaster

He added: “It’s time to have a conversation about getting rid of the influence these fossil fuel companies as we have gotten rid of the role of tobacco advertising, for example.”

Mr Murphy referenced a Freedom of Information query to RTÉ which produced an answer received on February 15, 2022. It asked about all communications or documents regarding any payments, or payments in kind, involving the motoring, aviation or travel industries and RTÉ staff members.

“The answer came back to say no, there wasn't anything,” he said, The current crisis “seems to suggest that FOI reply is incorrect,” he added.

The Taoiseach replied that it seemed to him that RTÉ did cover climate change a lot, “maybe not on the Late Late Show.” He praised the work of RTÉ environment correspondent George Lee.