Late Late Show lineup revealed as Ryan Tubridy dedicates final show to his ‘greatest supporters’

Ryan Tubridy’s final Late Late Show will include a host of surprises for the star as well as a Toy Show reunion and a special trad music performance.

President Michael D Higgins has invited Tubridy to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.

President Higgins has been a regular guest on The Late Late Show throughout his presidency, joining the host at key moments over the past 14 years.

Tomorrow, the President will share his thoughts about where the nation is at, as we move on from the Centenary commemorations and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

Meanwhile, in a very special Late Late Toy Show reunion, some of the show's favourite kids from over the years will be bidding Ryan a fond farewell.

Viewers will also be treated to a Toy Show performance, which has been kept entirely under wraps from the host.

An iconic trad super-group will assemble to give Tubridy a send-off that he will never forget, including Andrea Corr, John Sheahan from The Dubliners, Steve Wickham from The Waterboys, Sharon Shannon, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan, Ciarán Owens from The Tumbling Paddies, and many more.

One of Ireland’s latest breakthrough singer-songwriters Cian Ducrot will also be in studio with a very special performance to mark the occasion.

There will be more familiar faces dropping in, and much, much more surprises in store for the audience at home, and for the broadcaster himself.

Tubridy said tomorrow night will be bittersweet as he bids farewell to viewers for the final time.

The host dedicated his final show to his family, who he said have been his “greatest supporters”.

"Tomorrow night is going to be a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite. While I will be saying a lot of goodbyes for my last Late Late Show, it will also be a night of gratitude,” he said.

“Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence.

“And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that.”

Tubridy thanked viewers for sticking with him through the good times and the bad.

The host, who will turn 50 on Sunday, said it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter.

“I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us and with the show for the past 14 years,” he said.

“The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis.

“I sit looking at my desk this morning at about 300 or 400 cards and letters from people I don't even know, that have come from all around Ireland and in some cases all around the world.

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far.

“Until I am ready to share that next chapter, I am going to take some time off, I will reflect and process it all. My final words about my final Late Late Show are ‘Thank You’.”