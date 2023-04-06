Late Late Show: Bertie Ahern, Alanna Quinn Idris and Brian Cooper among guests

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Ryan Tubridy will be joined live in the Late Late Show studio by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who will share his memories of the history day.

David Trimble’s son, Nicholas, who was just a child when the agreement was signed will talk about the risk his father took and what his legacy means today.

Additionally, Derry-born journalist Aoife Moore will discuss ultimately what the agreement meant.

While the country is preparing to welcome US President Joe Biden to Ireland next week, US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin will join the line-up, speaking with Ryan about her Irish roots, how a chance meeting with Mr Biden on a flight lead her to being offered the Ambassador role, and the excitement that surrounds the US President’s visit.

Joining the line-up on the music front is Belfast-native Brian Kennedy who will sing Life, Love and Happiness, a song he wrote about the peace process with two cross-community choirs, Cairde Community Choir and Belfast Youth Choir.

Another big name in Irish households includes Bryan Cooper, who won 532 races, none at Cheltenham including a Gold Cup. The jockey’s (30) retirement came as a surprise last month, as a gradual fear of falling developed throughout his career, leaving him unable to continue in the sport he has loved all his life. Bryan will share his story tomorrow night.

Alanna Quinn Idris, who was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30 2021 will join Ryan to discuss how her life changed that day, what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court and her long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, the Late Late will celebrate the start of the GAA championships this weekend, joined by some GAA All-Stars where they will discuss triumphs, trophies, and tips for the tournament ahead.

There will also be music from English singer/songwriter Badly Drawn Boy who will sing Something to Talk About.

