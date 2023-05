Late Late arrival: who is Patrick Kielty, the man poised to take a job he turned down in 1999?

The comedian is more mature than when he said no to the biggest job on Irish TV, but he still has an edge — and he and his wife Cat Deeley are used to the media spotlight that deterred his RTÉ rivals

Patrick Kielty. Photo: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Kim Bielenberg Today at 03:30