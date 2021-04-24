Late husband of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara remembered as a dedicated father and keen horseman at his funeral

Adrian McNamara, the late husband of Limerick Euromillions jackpot winner Dolores McNamara, was a dedicated father and keen horseman, his funeral heard today.

The funeral’s chief celebrant and parish priest of Killaloe, Fr James Grace, told Mr McNamara’s widow Dolores, and the couple’s six children, that the community’s thoughts and prayers were with them in their hour of grief.

Mr McNamara, who was aged in his late 60s and was a bricklayer by trade, passed away following an illness last Thursday, surrounded by his family, at his son Lee’s residence in Killaloe.

His heartbroken widow Dolores accompanied her husband’s coffin as it was carried into St Flannan’s Church by members of the family.

Delores McNamara and members of her at the funeral Mass for her late husband Adrian at St Flannan's Church, Killaloe, Co Clare

Whatsapp Delores McNamara and members of her at the funeral Mass for her late husband Adrian at St Flannan's Church, Killaloe, Co Clare

Mr McNamara’s immediate family were only allowed attend inside the church, due to Covid-19 restrictions. However a small group of mourners, who kept socially distanced, listened to the funeral Mass on speakers outside the church.

Mr McNamara’s daughter Dawn told the congregation her family would miss terribly their “lovely” and “funny” Dad, who she said loved his family as well as his favourite holiday destination Turkey, Liverpool Football Club and his home in Killaloe.

The Mass also heard about Mr McNamara’s love of racehorses and how he “loved nothing better” than heading to a race meet hoping one of his own horses would win.

Mr McNamara was recovering from a triple heart by pass surgery in 2005 when his wife Dolores won a €115m Euromillions jackpot after purchasing a €2 Quickpick ticket near their home in Garryowen, Limerick city.

Friends said the couple’s lucky windfall did not particularly change them, especially Mr McNamara who, besides investing in a number of racehorses and a Spanish holiday home, had maintained a low profile.

“Adrian was a lovely fella, he was always very decent, and he didn't let the money change him,” said a source.

“He had a few horses and he lived in a big house in Killaloe but he kept away from the limelight. He was always a hard worker too,” they added.

The poignant Liverpool FC soccer anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone played in the church as Mr McNamara’s coffin was shouldered out of the church after the Mass.

Mr McNamara, who is survived by his wife Dolores and the couples sons Gary, Dean, Lee, and daughters Dawn, Kim and Kevanne, as well as nine grandchildren, was laid to rest afterwards at New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe, near the shores of Lough Derg.



