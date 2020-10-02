Lasting Covid: the patients who are ill for months after infection

There was an unfamiliar face at Monday's National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) press briefing. Sitting next to acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn was a healthcare worker called Jerick Martin who had contracted Covid-19 back in April.

"My life and my health have changed," said the clearly frail 38-year-old. "I lost three-and-a-half stone in weight. I have diabetes, shortness of breath and hypertension. I did not have these conditions before. Now, I need an inhaler and I am short of breath going up or down the stairs. I don't know what the longer-term effects are going to be."

Martin's story was a stark reminder that, with the coronavirus, surviving does not mean thriving. While he had spent over two months in intensive care as he battled the virus, there is now a growing body of evidence that even those who experience a mild form of the disease can feel the impact several weeks or even months later.

It's called "long Covid" and because this new coronavirus has only been with us for less than a year, experts say it's far too early to know just how far into the future these health problems will persist.

What doctors have learned from months of observing the virus is that almost no organ is spared from its onslaught. The virus wreaks its damage by attaching itself to proteins in our cells called ACE2 receptors; like a key fitting into a lock, it gains entry to a person's cells and takes up residence, quickly and easily replicating itself. ACE2 receptors are to be found in cell types within multiple organs, including the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract.

As a result, the list of prolonged side effects that patients report reads like a medical dictionary - fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, diarrhoea, chest pains, headaches, hair loss, rashes, tingling, and "brain fog" are just some of the health issues lingering weeks after their official self-isolation period has ended.

Chronic disease

Meanwhile, the rollercoaster recovery many people experience - feeling good for a few days, maybe chancing a brief walk or run, and spending the next couple of days in bed - adds to their frustration. While some will have good days and bad days, other "long-haulers" remain persistently ill, with doctors unable to tell them when their symptoms will resolve.

A recent update from the World Health Organisation confirms that some symptoms may linger or recur for weeks or months following initial recovery. "This can also happen in people with mild disease. People are not infectious to others during this time," stated the update. It added that some patients may also develop medical complications as a result of the virus that will give rise to chronic disease and lasting health problems.

The same update cited a recent US survey that found one in five people aged between 18 and 34 who were in good health when they contracted the virus were experiencing prolonged symptoms.

A recent German study that received widespread attention investigated a group of people who had recovered from Covid-19, most of whom had been asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms. Staggeringly, MRI scans determined that 78 out of the 100 patients had abnormalities or signs of heart inflammation, an average of 71 days after their original diagnosis. Of these, 36 reported shortness of breath and unusual fatigue.

Professor Robert Byrne is director of cardiology at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, and chair of cardiovascular research at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland. The findings of the German study are "concerning", says Byrne, but he notes his colleagues nationally and internationally are not seeing a "wave" of patients with lasting heart damage.

His research group is setting up a study in Ireland called Setanta (Study of Heart Disease and Immunity After Covid-19 in Ireland) to look at this question in an Irish context, where patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be invited for cardiac screening with MRI to see what proportion have evidence of long-term changes in their heart muscle.

According to Byrne, about 20-30pc of patients with severe Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation will have resulting cardiac complications including myocarditis. "A proportion of those have had significant lingering problems on and off over the subsequent months," he says.

"What we don't have a good handle on is what proportion of patients with milder Covid-19 have lasting cardiac issues. Our experience as doctors over the last few months suggests that this proportion is not high but it's still too early to say."

One person who fits into that cohort is Helen Crehan. The 45-year-old part-time nurse from Gorey, Co Wexford, had a self-described mild case of Covid back in early May, yet five months later she still hasn't returned to work as she battles a range of debilitating and distressing symptoms.

Debilitating symptoms: Helen Crehan

Debilitating symptoms: Helen Crehan

"I wouldn't be in any high-risk group, I have no underlying conditions and I am not overweight. I trained for a half-marathon back in March and I spent lockdown doing workouts on YouTube with my kids. I am fit and healthy - or at least I was before I got Covid."

Crehan says she was "miserable" when she first contracted Covid, but it was nothing compared to what came afterwards.

"I had a temperature for one day and I had joint pains, but the hardest part was isolating from my husband and kids, I was counting down the 14 days and was thrilled when it was over."

Yet it was only then that she began experiencing severe breathlessness, and she was even admitted to the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin. "My oxygen saturations were really low." She later spent six nights in Wexford Regional Hospital with an elevated heart rate and chest pain.

Since then she has continued to experience breathlessness, persistent joint pain and crippling fatigue. There is a very dim light at the end of the tunnel: medication for her heart problems has helped, and she has finally got rid of the stick she was using to walk. "I attend a post-Covid clinic in St Vincent's, and they say at the six-month mark some people seem to turn a corner, but they can't say anything for definite."

Crehan is a member of Covid Cases Support Group, a Facebook group for Irish Covid-19 survivors experiencing long-term health effects, which has almost 700 members. But as many as several thousand people across Ireland may be suffering the after-effects of the virus, says GP Dr Ray Walley. The north Dublin practitioner has seen hundreds of his patients contract Covid-19 and treated many more at a coronavirus community assessment hub.

"I have had a couple of patients whose main symptom many months later was extreme fatigue but they gradually improved. I also see people coming to the Covid hubs many months on with tiredness."

One man in his 60s was diagnosed with myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle - and while his illness resolved quite quickly, a younger woman in her 30s continues to experience symptoms and has been hospitalised on a number of occasions, he adds.

Walley says he found Jerick Martin's testimony moving and effective. "There is a lesson there, this can affect anybody. Youth is not necessarily a protection."

According to Walley, it is estimated that the UK now has about 50,000 people suffering from "long Covid", and this suggests that at least a couple of thousand people in Ireland are in the same situation. He says there needs to be proper clinical care pathways put in place for the growing number of people suffering from the long tail of Covid.

"The wide range of symptoms these patients experience means these clinics need to be multidisciplinary in nature to make sure that people don't fall through the gaps. We need regional Covid units who develop expertise in this, staffed by consultant physicians, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and psychologists. There needs to be a focus on this as it's going to be with us for years, vaccine or no vaccine."