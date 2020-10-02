| 12.4°C Dublin

Lasting Covid: the patients who are ill for months after infection

From fatigue to heart problems, even those who have a mild form of the disease can feel the impact for a long time afterwards, writes Danielle Barron

'My life and my health have changed': Healthcare worker Jerick Martin at a Covid press conference in Dublin on Monday. Photo by Colin Keegan

Danielle Barron

There was an unfamiliar face at Monday's National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) press briefing. Sitting next to acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn was a healthcare worker called Jerick Martin who had contracted Covid-19 back in April.

"My life and my health have changed," said the clearly frail 38-year-old. "I lost three-and-a-half stone in weight. I have diabetes, shortness of breath and hypertension. I did not have these conditions before. Now, I need an inhaler and I am short of breath going up or down the stairs. I don't know what the longer-term effects are going to be."

Martin's story was a stark reminder that, with the coronavirus, surviving does not mean thriving. While he had spent over two months in intensive care as he battled the virus, there is now a growing body of evidence that even those who experience a mild form of the disease can feel the impact several weeks or even months later.