‘Last year we were in Ukraine, at home with our families – this Mother’s Day is upside down’

As her four-year-old son Platon played in the sunshine, Svitlana Sorochynska said for Mother’s Day she “just wants to jump onto my mum’s hands and just be held”.

“In my adult time, it is the first time I want to do it,” she added.

Svitlana’s husband has stayed in Ukraine and is prepared to fight against Russia. She said there are more people willing to join the army than there are weapons so he is “in a queue”.

She does not want to give his name but said they are in contact with him. She is also in contact with her parents who currently live in a small town in south-east Ukraine that is “occupied by the Russian army at the moment”.

“They are in contact, they are okay and are volunteering in the area they are in and helping people.”

She said her mother loves Ireland and had talked of coming here so that is why Svitlana chose to come here after fleeing with her son.

“My mum loves your country and [for] a few years she has wanted to come. I am in touch with my mum and sending her pics of Ireland.”

Svitlana and Platon were at a play date at Newbridge House and Farm in Donabate, north Co Dublin, as part of the Play in Peace. The idea devised by Balrothery woman Eimear Power is to bring Irish and Ukrainian mums together to chat while their children play around them.

“The Ukrainian kids needs to have their childhood back and also for their mums it is an outlet, it is a sanity thing,” Eimear said.

Also at the event were Tetiana Samus and her young son Maxim (5).

Their home was a town north of the capital Kyiv and, before war broke out, they already had their bags ready to take to the bomb shelters.

They left because the bombing was getting close and, speaking through another mum who translated, Tetiana said that when she heard the Russians were moving closer to them, she decided to leave. Her husband has stayed and is now in the Ukrainian army and defending their country.

“He comes to the phone, but not very often. Nothing is ‘alright’ but when he comes to the phone, she is relieved,” she said.

Before the war, Tetiana worked as a paediatrician and her husband had his own business.

Kseniia Shcherbakova and her husband Artem Zozulia, and their son Artur, are from Odesa, a key port in southern Ukraine.

Their work ceased when the war started. Artur has Tourette’s syndrome. Kseniia said: “When he hears sirens, it gets worse, we were so scared about his health and diagnosis.”

They lived on the fourth floor of an apartment block and slept in their clothes so they could go straight to the underground when the air raid sirens went off.

Kseniia said this Mother’s Day “is different of course”.

“We celebrated it in Ukraine last year, and our son gave me from school some presents, some pictures. We were happy but not everyday we can understand that we are happy. Before the start of the war, we do not understand our happiness. Our life was happy [but] we [only] understand this on 24th February.”

Oksana Kulaksyz’s birthday was on February 25 and she and her husband Vladislav had gone to Hungary for a few days away. Their children Varvara (5) and Alexandr (3) were staying with her parents in Odesa. War broke out on February 24 and there were no flights home.

“It was the longest week in my life. We could not fly back to Ukraine,” said Oksana.

Eventually they got to Moldova by bus and from there managed to travel to Odesa to get the children.

“I said goodbye to my mum and dad. It was very difficult. Last Mother’s Day was spent in Ukraine, in our house, in our families. This Mother’s Day we are in another country without our house or support from our family so it’s upside down.

“I recognise now we should live every day. That every day is valuable, not tomorrow or next week or next year, but now.

“We should live and smile and live for today.”