‘Last three weeks were horrendous’ – Vicky Phelan details more side effects on clinical trial in US

Campaigner Vicky Phelan has updated her followers following her absence from social media.

The mum-of-two confirmed she became “very sick, very fast” last week and was taken to hospital, only returning home Tuesday evening.

Vicky is in the US to take part in a medical trial she hopes will prolong her life.

She detailed how the drug has again affected her face, causing extreme sinusitis. She is now on antibiotics to treat it.

The activist said her experience over the last week has “knocked her for six”, and the last three weeks “have been horrendous”.

Praising a friend in the US who stayed with her and brought her to hospital, she said she “wouldn’t have been able to do it alone.”

She explained how she has spent the last few days thinking long and hard about continuing the trial – she said the side effects are tough, and it is difficult not having her family around.

Always looking for the positives however, Vicky said her bloods on Tuesday showed marker levels for one of her tumours is coming down to a normal level. That news, she said, has kept her going.

The final treatment is tomorrow, and after three weeks recuperating, she will be returning home to Ireland.

She is set to return to the US in August to continue the trial but says “unless I see some real results the hardship is just not worth it.”