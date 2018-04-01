Last surviving child of a 1916 Easter Rising leader dies aged 104

His father, Commandant Michael Mallin was second in command of the Irish Citizen Army at St. Stephen’s Green during the Easter week and was executed in the Kilmainham Jail in 1916.

The fourth of the five children, he’d said that he had no memories of his father since he was only two and a half years old when he died.

Fr. Joseph Mallin lived in Hong Kong after departing from Ireland in 1948 for missionary work.

His father is believed to have called for him before his execution and is said to have written him a letter from the prison, saying he wanted him to be a priest.

“Joseph, my little man, be a priest if you can,” he reported to have written.