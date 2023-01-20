| -0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Last person who reported seeing Donegal child Mary Boyle, who went missing in 1977, has died

Gerry Gallagher, uncle of missing child Mary Boyle Expand
Mary Boyle was six when she went missing during a visit to her grandparents Expand

Close

Gerry Gallagher, uncle of missing child Mary Boyle

Gerry Gallagher, uncle of missing child Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle was six when she went missing during a visit to her grandparents

Mary Boyle was six when she went missing during a visit to her grandparents

/

Gerry Gallagher, uncle of missing child Mary Boyle

Eavan Murray

The last person who reported seeing missing Donegal child Mary Boyle alive has died .

Singer Margo O’Donnell, a relative of Mary’s who has campaigned for years for information about her disappearance, told the Irish Independent she sat down and cried when she heard the news.

Most Watched

Privacy