LAST ditch talks to avert a strike by up to 10,000 hospital staff next week will begin tomorrow.

LAST ditch talks to avert a strike by up to 10,000 hospital staff next week will begin tomorrow.

Last ditch talks to avert strike by 10,000 hospital staff to begin tomorrow

Siptu has accepted an invitation to exploratory talks at the Workplace Relations Commission to discuss a row over a job evaluation scheme.

The union has served notice of a 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals and health care facilities on Thursday week.

The staff are demanding that the government pay wage hikes that they say are outstanding following a job evaluation scheme.

Among the hospitals affected if the stoppage goes ahead are Cork University Hospital, Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Beaumont Hospital, the Mater and St James Hospital.

The hospital support staff include porters, chefs, health care assistants, laboratory aides and surgical instrument technicians.

“We have accepted the invitation from the WRC to attend the talks,” said Siptu health division organiser, Paul Bell.

“We will use these talks as an opportunity to restate our members’ position that the government must make every effort to resolve this dispute.

“Failure to resolve this dispute will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services.”

Online Editors