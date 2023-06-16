Last ditch bid to halt temporary layoffs at Tara Mines from mid-July to begin next week

A last ditch bid to halt mass layoffs at Tara Mines from mid-July will begin next week.

Proposals including a government-funded short time work scheme are likely to be tabled at intense talks to prevent devastated staff being left with no pay from July 14.

Gunnar Nystrom, general manager, said the layoffs will be temporary as the mine winds down to a ‘care and maintenance’ period.

He also said he could not be definitive about how long this will last.

The layoffs were announced just days after major cutbacks, including a recruitment freeze, termination of contractors, a reduction in drilling and moratoriums in overtime.

“You will continue to be an employee of Tara Mines, but your wages will cease,” said a message that left workers in shock last week.

In another message putting staff on protective notice of the layoffs, Mr Nystrom said they will receive a letter by post shortly.

“With regret, the company has concluded that its only option in the current climate is to issue employees with protective notice and, accordingly, temporarily lay off employees without pay, with effect from 14 July 2023.”

It said the decision to put them on temporary layoff was taken to safeguard the mine’s long-term future.

Reactions to workers temporarily laid off at Tara Mines

“We believe that this situation is temporary, and our intention is that all employees who are laid off will be in a position to resume normal duties as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulty and disruption that this decision will cause for our employees.”

He said while periods of layoff are unpaid they may be eligible for benefits from the Department of Social Protection.

Although Mr Nystrom said the company felt its only option was temporary layoffs, there was some relief yesterday when he agreed to talks on alternative measures next week.

“The place is very quiet when I went in today,” said a staff member yesterday.

“The cameras have gone away. A meeting is taking place on Monday. Wherever it leads to we don’t know but compared with last week I feel a bit more positive.”

He said contractors had begun to leave the site.

Soaring energy bills are believed to be at the heart of the closure, but insiders said the mine has become less productive. A tunnel is being driven further underground to an extension known as ‘Tara Deep’.

A spokesperson for Boliden said it met yet unions yesterday morning and will have further meetings next week.

“We will listen to the unions' proposals and continue to converse with them as we have done over many years,” he said.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney was first informed of the decision of the Boliden Tara Mines Board to put the company into care and maintenance last Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson.

At the end of last year, officials from the department and the Department of the Environment met Boliden representatives.

The talks primarily addressed the issue of the company's increasing energy costs.

“The department was not informed at that time that employees may be laid off,” said the spokesperson.