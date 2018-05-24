Last chance: Winner of unclaimed EuroMillions ticket has until 5.30pm today
The owner of an unclaimed EuroMillions ticket has until 5.30pm today to collect their prize.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Eason Store in the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork city on February 23.
National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin issued a final plea yesterday for EuroMillions players to check their tickets.
"Rummage in your handbags, wallets or purses, check on top of the fridge, the glove compartments of the car, coat pockets, wherever you keep your tickets as somebody has won this prize and it would be a fantastic story if the winner was to find out about their good fortune at the last minute."
The raffle code of the Irish winner was I-DKB-06633.
Tickets can be checked in store or through the National Lottery App. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.
Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
Online Editors