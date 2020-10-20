Last chance salon: 'Devastated' hairdressers working 14 hour days and already facing December waiting lists ahead of lockdown

The good ol' short back and sides was much in demand on Tuesday as the countdown to lockdown pushed customers into overdrive with requests for the maximum cut possible.

The closure of the country's barbers and hairdressing salons for the maximum period in the last lockdown generated many grievances into June which, in turn, fed into the public taking no chances yesterday where the catch phrase was, the shorter, the better, especially with fringes.

The phones in the Ciaran Nevin salon in Terenure in Dublin were hopping yesterday and with less than two days to the guillotine coming down on hairdressing services, demand rapidly exceeded appointment slots.

"We are opening from 8am to 10pm on Wednesday to try and get as many people done," Ciaran explained.

"People are very understanding but the one thing salon customers are saying to us is that they don’t understand why hairdressers have to close as they are getting a service in a very safe environment and they are not socialising but sitting quietly.

"I don't understand it either," said Ciaran who was vocal in lobbying Government for a return to business last time around.

"When this new lockdown lifts, there will be another backlog of customers. We have a waiting list already running for December and many customers leaving today were saying 'see you in January'," said Ciaran.

Learning curves from the last lockdown experiences means some clients have gone for lighter colours so the re-growth isn't so obvious while others have decided to give up on colour and let their hair grey naturally.

Judging by the queues, it was clear customers were taking no chances and business was exceedingly brisk in sales of professional treatments, masques and shampoos to use at home while the salons are closed.

Closure came very abruptly for another Terenure hair salon who will only be open 12 days when the Covid-19 shutters come down.

L'Ombre salon have been operating seven days a week in the Dublin 6 neighbourhood since last Friday week.

"We are devastated of course but sure, what can we do?" Salon manager, Gina Cannon, said. "Hopefully we can open as soon as possible."

Gina said people were asking for everything they could get within the time allowed and on the beauty front, business was good.

"People still want their nails done even if it is lockdown. They want everything, gels and acyrlics, but some people are changing to polish that they can take off themselves," Gina said.

