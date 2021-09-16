Largest-ever transfer of State land planned for 2,800 new affordable homes in Limerick

The eight districts proposed under the plan

A plan has today been launched by the Land Development Agency (LDA) for a “major urban development” in Limerick City which includes 2,800 new and affordable homes.

The LDA has launched a public consultation for the plan of the development in Colbert Station Quarter, which it has said will “transform this part of Limerick City”.

It plans to build up to 2,800 homes over time by using State land as part of the Government’s Housing for All plan, along with commercial space, public spaces and transport options.

The redevelopment would be the largest-ever transfer of State land for housing and includes major strategic sites in Limerick’s Colbert Station, including lands owned by CIE and the HSE.

The LDA said the transfer of State lands for Colbert Station Quarter supports the aims to transform parts of the underutilised public lands in the area to deliver mixed tenure homes, including affordable and social homes.

Features of the plan also include a proposed new raised pedestrian walkway, cycleway and public realm space which would be called The Limerick Link, and it would connect the Colbert area to the wider City and beyond.

“I am delighted that just weeks after the launch of the most significant housing strategy in the history of the State, that we see immediate progress from one of the key actors in that Plan – the Land Development Agency,” Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said.

"The Housing for All Plan outlines plans for the activation of underused public lands to deliver much-needed homes.

"The Land Development Agency will not just develop land banks and build homes, it will also create sustainable communities and drive transformational change.”

Chief executive of the LDA John Coleman said the company’s objective is to objective is to “ensure the delivery of housing and supporting development on underused State land.”

He added: “While many of our projects are based on significant but single scheme infill sites, the LDA’s other main objective is to create partnerships to unlock larger, strategic areas, which can truly transform a city.

"Colbert Station Quarter has the potential to deliver up to 2,800 homes in the heart of Limerick to create an attractive and sustainable focal point for future development.”

The proposal has broken the housing into eight districts- whichare provisionally named, Station District, Sexton District, Roxboro District, Ballysimon District, Carey’s District, Calidonian District, Kennedy District and Janesboro District.

The draft spatial framework for the proposal was published today and will be open for consultation between now and November 11.

Members of the public can access more information www.colbertquarter.ie.

